Europe is an economic superpower and it cannot afford to disregard it citizens who are facing major trials.

It is common knowledge but it is useful to be reminded of the fact that decisions taken by the European Union are often the result of tough negotiations between partners and as it seems it could not have been otherwise.

In many ways the EU is an experiment that flies in the face of history.

It is an effort to transcend nationalism as it emerged in the 19th century and create an edifice uniting modern nation-states.

The deadlock in yesterday’s marathon Eurogroup meeting which sought to forge a consensus on a huge package that can address the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic was to be expected.

It brought to the forefront the chasm between Germany and its satellites, which often push Berlin’s positions to an extreme, and the rest of the member-states.

It is the chasm between Northern and Southern Europe which can be witnessed not only in supranational structures such as the EU but also in individual states, such as Italy where there is a geographic chasm in the distribution of wealth. It can be seen to a lesser degree in France.

In any other period such disputes would have been par for the course or business as usual, but this is not just any period.

The current crisis demands swift action and a heightened sense of responsibility toward European citizens who are on many levels taking a beating from the pandemic.

Europe is an economic superpower and it cannot afford to disregard it citizens who are facing major trials.

It matters little whether they speak Greek, Italian, or German.

This crisis transcends languages.