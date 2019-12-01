Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος : H παρουσιάστρια αυτή είναι ό,τι καλύτερο έχω δει
«Είναι έξυπνη, επικοινωνιακή, γλυκιά, όμορφη» είπε μεταξύ άλλων ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος για την παρουσιάστρια
Με μια αποθεωτική ανάρτηση στα social media, ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος θέλησε να εκφράσει τον θαυμασμό και την στήριξή του σε μία παρουσιάστρια της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης.
«Η Δώρα με κάνει να παραβώ τον…νομό της σιωπής. Είναι έξυπνη, σπουδασμένη, ειδική ως αθλήτρια, επικοινωνιακή, γλυκιά, όμορφη, χωρίς τουπέ και επιτήδευση, με τέλεια γνώση της ελληνικής και της αγγλικής γλώσσας», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά μεταξύ άλλων ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος, αναφερόμενος στην Δώρα Παντέλη.
View this post on Instagram
“2” is definitely my number today! 🙃 ✔We are entering the 2nd double week for @euroleague 🏀 rounds 9 & 10! ✔Both of our Greek 🇬🇷 teams are playing away! @bczalgiriskaunas – @paobcgr ☘19:30 🕢 @fcb_basketball – @olympiacosbc 🔴⚪21:30 🕤 ✔2 players ⛹🏻♂️ will make the difference for their teams, from the greens the multitalented @ncalathes 🚀and from the reds, one of the best centers in the league so far, @nikola_milutinov11 💪🏻. ✔and last….I’m currently in Atlanta, Georgia and had the pleasure to visit @wsbtv channel 2! 😉🎥🎙 ✒read my pregame analysis📊🏀 on both games only at www.novasports.gr @novasportsgr _______________________________________________ #euroleague #panathinaikos #zalgiris #olympiakos #bayernmunich #paobc #olympiacos #bayern #basketball #novasports #novateam #channel2 #wsbtv #abc #sports #sportsjournalism #sportsjournalist #analysis #broadcaster #calathes #milutinov #ilovethisgame🏀
View this post on Instagram
I fell in love with New York 🌃 in 2006, I know this city like the back of my hand but every time I visit it keeps surprising me with something new! There’s no place like New York. It’s the most exciting city in the world. That’s the way it is. That’s it. #untilnexttime ❤️🗽 __________________________________________ #newyork #newyorkcity #newyorkstyle #newyorker #ilovenewyork #streetstyle #sportsjournalist #sportsjournalism #presenter #nyc #newyorktravel #instatravel #instanewyork #moma #centralpark #bestplacestogo
View this post on Instagram
🐞God keeps reminding me that he is everywhere and I make sure to thank him every single day for all my blessings…because there is ALWAYS a blessing for all of us, we just have to stop worrying about what we don’t have and start appreciating more what we do have…. #godiseverywhere #countyourblessings ❤️ __________________________________________ #godisgood #happiness #blessed🙏 #quoteoftheday #smile #blessings😇 #thankful #appriciate #ladybug #ebenezerbaptistchurch #ebenezerbaptist #houseofgod
View this post on Instagram
Turning 32 today 🎂 and still can’t get over pretzels 🥨🤷🏻♀️😂 and ball 🏀 (never will😉)….because I might be getting older but I will never grow up!Thank you all for the bday wishes ❤️! #birthdaygirl #nevergrowup #32 #itsmybirthday #ilovethisgame #baller #pretzellover #instabirthday #bday #birthday🎂
Ολόκληρη η ανάρτηση που δημοσίευσε ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος:
«Η Δώρα Παντέλη είναι παρουσιάστρια και συμμετέχει στην ομάδα του Γ. Συρίγου που παρουσιάζει στη Νόβα τους αγώνες της Euroleague και την εκπομπή Super Euroleague.
Όσο καιρό έχω σταματήσει από την τηλεόραση δεν έχω μιλήσει για αυτή και τα πρόσωπα που συμμετέχουν! Η Δώρα με κάνει να παραβώ τον…νομό της σιωπής.
Είναι έξυπνη, σπουδασμένη, ειδική ως αθλήτρια, επικοινωνιακή, γλυκιά, όμορφη, χωρίς τουπέ και επιτήδευση, με τέλεια γνώση της ελληνικής και της αγγλικής γλώσσας.
Είναι συμπερασματικά η εκδίκηση της γυναίκας για τον ρόλο που οι ειδικοί εντός εισαγωγικών της έταξαν δηλαδή της γλάστρας!
Ό,τι καλύτερο έχω δει σε όλα τα χρόνια που βλέπω τηλεόραση! Εύγε κορίτσι μου» έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος.