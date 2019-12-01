Με μια αποθεωτική ανάρτηση στα social media, ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος θέλησε να εκφράσει τον θαυμασμό και την στήριξή του σε μία παρουσιάστρια της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης.

«Η Δώρα με κάνει να παραβώ τον…νομό της σιωπής. Είναι έξυπνη, σπουδασμένη, ειδική ως αθλήτρια, επικοινωνιακή, γλυκιά, όμορφη, χωρίς τουπέ και επιτήδευση, με τέλεια γνώση της ελληνικής και της αγγλικής γλώσσας», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά μεταξύ άλλων ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος, αναφερόμενος στην Δώρα Παντέλη.

“2” is definitely my number today! 🙃 ✔We are entering the 2nd double week for @euroleague 🏀 rounds 9 & 10! ✔Both of our Greek 🇬🇷 teams are playing away! @bczalgiriskaunas – @paobcgr ☘19:30 🕢 @fcb_basketball – @olympiacosbc 🔴⚪21:30 🕤 ✔2 players ⛹🏻‍♂️ will make the difference for their teams, from the greens the multitalented @ncalathes 🚀and from the reds, one of the best centers in the league so far, @nikola_milutinov11 💪🏻. ✔and last….I’m currently in Atlanta, Georgia and had the pleasure to visit @wsbtv channel 2! 😉🎥🎙 ✒read my pregame analysis📊🏀 on both games only at www.novasports.gr @novasportsgr _______________________________________________ #euroleague #panathinaikos #zalgiris #olympiakos #bayernmunich #paobc #olympiacos #bayern #basketball #novasports #novateam #channel2 #wsbtv #abc #sports #sportsjournalism #sportsjournalist #analysis #broadcaster #calathes #milutinov #ilovethisgame🏀

Ολόκληρη η ανάρτηση που δημοσίευσε ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος:

«Η Δώρα Παντέλη είναι παρουσιάστρια και συμμετέχει στην ομάδα του Γ. Συρίγου που παρουσιάζει στη Νόβα τους αγώνες της Euroleague και την εκπομπή Super Euroleague.

Όσο καιρό έχω σταματήσει από την τηλεόραση δεν έχω μιλήσει για αυτή και τα πρόσωπα που συμμετέχουν! Η Δώρα με κάνει να παραβώ τον…νομό της σιωπής.

Είναι έξυπνη, σπουδασμένη, ειδική ως αθλήτρια, επικοινωνιακή, γλυκιά, όμορφη, χωρίς τουπέ και επιτήδευση, με τέλεια γνώση της ελληνικής και της αγγλικής γλώσσας.

Είναι συμπερασματικά η εκδίκηση της γυναίκας για τον ρόλο που οι ειδικοί εντός εισαγωγικών της έταξαν δηλαδή της γλάστρας!

Ό,τι καλύτερο έχω δει σε όλα τα χρόνια που βλέπω τηλεόραση! Εύγε κορίτσι μου» έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά ο Ανδρέας Μικρούτσικος.

