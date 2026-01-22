The Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) has appointed Nikos Kakalis as its new Managing Director. Kakalis, who currently serves as Lloyd’s Register’s Global Bulk Carriers Segment Director, succeeds Stelios Korkodilos in leading the Athens-based non-profit industry collaboration.

The MERC was co-established by the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and leading shipowners Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk and Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., with enabling support from Lloyd’s Register.

The centre is focused on accelerating the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of the global shipping fleet by identifying, validating and promoting technology and operational solutions that can deliver efficiency and scalable impact and ensure existing vessels contribute to global decarbonisation efforts.

Since its inception, the MERC has developed its impact strategy around several research and development pillars, including optimising hydrodynamic efficiency, benchmarking wind assisted propulsion solutions, exploring alternative auxiliary power generation, and scoping a data programme to integrate technical and commercial use of performance data to drive emissions reduction optimisation and benefit sharing.

As managing director, Kakalis will drive the centre’s strategy, develop further its network of industry partners, and align its programmes with emerging regulatory and market developments shaping the energy transition.

Nikos Kakalis said: “Decarbonising the existing fleet is the defining challenge facing the maritime industry. “The MERC provides a unique platform to bring together owners, operators, class and technology providers to deliver solutions that work in practice. I am excited to assume this role and to build on the strong foundation established by all of our partners.”

Kakalis brings extensive technical and commercial experience to the role. During his four years with LR, he has led the organisation’s global bulk carrier strategy, guiding shipowners through the complex landscape of new fuels, energy efficiency technologies and evolving regulation.

Before joining LR, he held senior positions at DNV, where he managed R&D and Advisory services in the Eastern Mediterranean, and at Bureau Veritas Marine Fuel Services, where he oversaw business development across marine fuel quality and sustainability.

Vasileios Lampropoulos, MERC Board Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., said: “Nikos’s leadership, technical insight and experience make him exceptionally well placed to steer the MERC’s next phase of development.

“His appointment reinforces the importance of collaboration between class, shipowners and technology partners in tackling the emissions reduction challenge head-on. The MERC is an important catalyst for real progress on maritime decarbonisation, and Nikos is perfectly positioned to lead that mission.”

About the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre

The Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) was established through the joint initiative of six founding members — Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk, Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., and Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub. These organisations united around a common purpose: to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the global shipping fleet.

Each founding member brings a unique set of capabilities, perspectives, and commitments. Together, they have created a neutral, collaborative platform designed to deliver practical, scalable solutions. MERC focuses on enabling evidence-based innovation and supporting the maritime sector’s transition to a more efficient, lower-emissions future.

About The Decarb Hub

The Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (commonly known as The Decarb Hub) is an independent, non-profit initiative established through a partnership between Lloyd’s Register Foundation — a global charity with a mission to engineer a safer world — and Lloyd’s Register Group, a global provider of maritime professional services with over 260 years of heritage. This partnership brings together the Foundation’s public benefit mandate and focus on societal resilience, with the Group’s deep technical expertise and trusted relationships across the maritime industry. Positioned at the intersection of these two organisations, the Hub is uniquely equipped to accelerate the safe, sustainable, and human-centric decarbonisation of global shipping — combining neutrality with influence, and research with real-world application. For more information, go to www.thedecarbhub.org