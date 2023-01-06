Ο Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι έχασε τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και δυστυχώς «έφυγε» από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Βιάλι έφερε παγκόσμια θλίψη, με συλλόγους, εθνικές και κορυφαία ειδησεογραφικά Μέσα να αποχαιρετούν τον σπουδαίο Ιταλό με μηνύματα μέσω των social media.

Δείτε παρακάτω μερικά από τα αποχαιρετιστήρια post στα social media:

