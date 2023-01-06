«Χάσαμε ακόμα έναν θρύλο…» – Ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης αποχαιρετάει τον Βιάλι
Άπαντες αποχαιρετούν τον Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι – Ποδοσφαιρικές ομάδες, σύλλογοι και εθνικές ανά τον κόσμο, αλλά και τα κορυφαία Μέσα του πλανήτη…
Ο Τζιανλούκα Βιάλι έχασε τη μάχη με τον καρκίνο και δυστυχώς «έφυγε» από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 58 ετών το πρωί της Παρασκευής (6/1).
Η είδηση του θανάτου του Βιάλι έφερε παγκόσμια θλίψη, με συλλόγους, εθνικές και κορυφαία ειδησεογραφικά Μέσα να αποχαιρετούν τον σπουδαίο Ιταλό με μηνύματα μέσω των social media.
Δείτε παρακάτω μερικά από τα αποχαιρετιστήρια post στα social media:
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.
A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world.
Thoughts go out to his family.
RIP, Gianluca 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has passed away after a long fight with cancer 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYSbJOEzlw
— 433 (@433) January 6, 2023
Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/d1yq69hhH3
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2023
Chelsea hero Gianluca Vialli has sadly died at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer.
We’ve lost another legend of the game, our thoughts go out to his friends and family 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Yg9ztUO2a9
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 6, 2023
Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy international Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
RIP pic.twitter.com/VVdvZV5eKW
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 6, 2023
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58.
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2023
All’età di 58 anni ci lascia una delle leggende del calcio, Gianluca Vialli 😔
Ora riposa in pace ❤️#SerieA | #Vialli pic.twitter.com/s1361dYEZ1
— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) January 6, 2023
Heartbreaking news.
Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli ❤️️https://t.co/pFEZAEN4tG pic.twitter.com/HMzefoP031
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 6, 2023
You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.
Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023
Ciao Gianluca. pic.twitter.com/6MBUGpR7HO
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 6, 2023
Ciao Gianluca, you will forever be remembered 💙 pic.twitter.com/5IDKMTSZaL
— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) January 6, 2023