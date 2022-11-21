Two Greek sailors were injured last Thursday when the Athens ship they were on board was in the port of Havre.

The ship has a Greek flag and at the time of the accident preparatory work was being carried out for a project to install submarine cables in an offshore wind farm in Northern France.

According to the information so far, during the work, an explosion occurred in the high pressure air line in the engine room, as a result of which two crew members, the second engineer and the cleaner, were injured.

The fire brigade immediately intervened to help extinguish the fire.

An ambulance took the two injured to sailors the nearest hospital.