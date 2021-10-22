On the day of the national commemoration of Greece’s entry into WW II, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will arrive in Athens in order to make her last visit to our country as the leader of Germany.

The date of Merkel’s arrival was announced by the deputy government spokeswoman, Ulrike Demer.

As Merkel stressed, she will visit Athens on October 28 and 29.

It is recalled that Angela Merkel accepted the invitation of the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the Slovenia Summit.