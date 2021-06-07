The residents of Kyphos were congratulated by the general secretary of Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, last Monday, as the island is now Covid free.

According to Stamatis Garderis, mayor of Kythnos, 100% of the island’s population has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with Kythnos being the first Covid free island.

“People are aware, we are addressing tourists and they should feel that they are coming to a safe environment,” said Mr. Garderis, stressing that there was no separate vaccination campaign on the island, just that most residents were in favor and co-opted even the most skeptical.

The masks are normally used on the island, although according to Nikos Tzanakis, professor of Pulmonology, on the island “absolute freedom could be attempted until tourism starts”.

It is noted that all the restaurant staff has been vaccinated on the island, with the reservations already booked solid since the measures were relaxed.