Please join us Friday morning a the United States Postal Service, Seattle District is hosting a public dedication ceremony in Honor of Music Legend, James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix. Please join us in this special event. When: Friday, April 19, 2019 Where: Renton Highlands Post Office 4301 Northeast 4th Street Renton, WA 98059 Time:11:00am On December 21, 2018 legislation to designate the Post Office building location at 4301 Northeast 4th Street in Renton, Washington as the “James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building” was signed into law by the President. This legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representative Adam Smith. #JimiHendrix #USPS #Legacy #Renton #Dedication