Over the last 25 years, supervised drug consumption sites have been an inextricable part of drug treatment therapy in advanced European countries.

Countries such as France, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and Luxembourg have incorporated them in their policy planning in order to curb the scourge of narcotics, and they have produced substantial positive results.

When discussion of the issue began in Greece, residents in a number of parts of central Athens objected, maintaining that such sites will not limit the number of crimes committed by addicts in their areas.

However, international experience has shown that these sites resolve many drug-addiction related problems if they are properly staffed and funded.

They reduce deaths from drug overdose, keep addicts from gathering in parks and public squares, and provide an incentive for addicts to enter drug treatment programmes.

Ta Nea’s reporter spent a day in the first such site created in Athens, OKANA’s (Organisation Against Drugs) Steki 46, observing the daily routine of those using the facility and employees.

The conclusion was that the benefits described in the related bibliography are not just theory, but fact.

Much remains to be done.

Supervised drug consumption sites must be coupled with hostels for active users.

A single measure is not enough to handle such a complex social issue.

Yet, this is a successful first step that shows the path that the state should follow and that can change the way that society views people who are addicted.