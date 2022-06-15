All efforts toward a radical resolution of the refugee problem have failed

The refugee problem is not new.

It emerged in an explosive manner in 2015 with the war in Syria, was patched up by the March, 2016, EU-Turkey Statement, which obliged Ankara to keep refugees from flowing into the Union, returned to the forefront with the chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan, and took on new dimensions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All efforts toward a radical resolution of the problem have failed.

As long as there are ongoing wars and economic crises, and as long as climate change persists, huge inequalities between developed and developing countries will grow.

The poor, downtrodden, and displaced will seek a better future among the more privileged and lucky ones in countries where there will be a majority backlash.

Any backlash, however, does not justify trampling over the rule of law, moral principles, and international law.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government - in order to justify its unprecedented decision to pay the government of Rwanda to take in hundreds of refugees who have applied for international protection (asylum) in the UK and have their applications reviewed and decided there – argues that its refugee policy with uproot refugee-smuggling rings and reduce refugee flows.

The end, however, does not justify the means.

Rwanda does not have a good record on human rights, nor does it have the means needed to manage such an enormous problem.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi declared that this policy is “all wrong”.

It offers encouragement to populists such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and constitutes a dangerous precedent.