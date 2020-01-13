Ποιοι θα κονταροχτυπηθούν

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για την 92η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ 2020 στο Λος Άντζελες βάζοντας σταρ του Χόλιγουντ, σκηνοθέτες και παραγωγούς στην τελική ευθεία για την κατάκτηση του πολυπόθητου χρυσού αγαλματίδιου.

Μετά την απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών και των Critics’ Choice Awards , την ανακοίνωση των BAFTA αλλά και των SAG, σειρά έχουν οι υποψήφιοι της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών Κι Επιστημών (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS), που είναι υπεύθυνη για μία από τις πιο φανταχτερές γιορτές του κινηματογράφου.

Όσκαρ 2020: Σε λιγότερο από ένα μήνα η απονομή

Τα 8.469 μέλη της Ακαδημίας των Όσκαρ ψήφισαν από τις 2 έως τις 7 Ιανουαρίου και για τις 24 κατηγορίες των Όσκαρ 2020, από αυτή της Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας έως την Καλύτερη Διεθνή Ταινία Μεγάλου Μήκους.

Η ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα Όσκαρ 2020 γίνεται σχεδόν ένα μήνα πριν την μεγάλη τελετή, η οποία ούτε φέτος θα έχει κεντρικό παρουσιαστή.

Η απονομή των Όσκαρ 2020 θα γίνει στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου στο Dolby Theater.

Δείτε αναλυτικά παρακάτω όλες τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2020:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Σκηνοθεσία

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Τομ Χανκς, «A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»

Αντονι Χόπκινς, «The Two Popes»

Αλ Πατσίνο, «The Irishman»

Τζο Πέσι, («The Irishman»

Μπραντ Πιτ, «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κάθι Μπέιτς, «Richard Jewell»

Λόρα Ντερν, «Marriage Story»

Σκάρλετ Τζοχάνσον, «Jojo Rabbit»

Φλόρενς Πιου, «Little Women»

Μάργκο Ρόμπι, «Bombshell»

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Φωτογραφία

«The Irishman»

«Joker»

«The Lighthouse»

«1917»

«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

Κοστούμια

«The Irishman»

«Jojo Rabbit»

«Joker»

«Little Women»

«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

Μοντάζ

«Ford v Ferrari»

«The Irishman»

«Jojo Rabbit»

«Joker»

«Parasite»

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

«Bombshell»

«Joker»

«Judy»

«Maleficent: Mistress of Evil»

«1917»

Μουσική

«Joker»

«Little Women»

«Marriage Story»

«1917»

«Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker»

Τραγούδι

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση

«The Irishman»

«Jojo Rabbit»

«1917»

«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

«Parasite»

Ηχος

«Ford v Ferrari»

«Joker»

«1917»

«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

«Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker»

Ηχητικά Εφέ

«Ad Astra»

«Ford v Ferrari»

«Joker»

«1917»

«Once Upon a Time in Hollywood»

Οπτικά Εφέ

«Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Διεθνής Ταινία

«Corpus Christi» (Πολωνία)

«Honeyland» (Βόρεια Μακεδονία)

«Πόνος και δόξα» (Ισπανία)

«Παράσιτα» (Νότια Κορέα)

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μεγάλου Μήκους

“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Ντοκιμαντέρ – Μικρού Μήκους

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

«Daughter»

«Hair Love»

«Kitbull»

«Memorable»

«Sister»

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action

«Brotherhood»

«Nefta Football Club»

«The Neighbor’s Window»

«Saria»

«A Sister»