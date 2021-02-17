Turkey’s policy is dictated largely by the major domestic problems

A few days ago in an address to his parliamentary group Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandoned any semblance of diplomacy and unleashed an attack on PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Many found it odd that Mr. Mitsotakis did not pick up the gauntlet and did not respond in kind.

Judging from the result, he was right not to react.

The threats toward Greece are not directed mainly at Athens, especially at a moment when the election of US President Joe Biden has changed Ankara’s international alliances.

Just as we must not be easily excited every time Turkey makes a positive step forward, so too we must not be disappointed when Ankara takes a step backwards.

Turkey’s policy is dictated largely by the major domestic problems with which Erdogan is confronted – from inflation and unemployment to the rise in the price of bread (a whopping 16 percent hike in Istanbul).

These issues along with the international pressures on Turkey’s president have led to erratic actions, including dangerous games in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The announcement of research to be carried out in the Northern Aegean by the Turkish vessel “Cesme” is nothing more than an effort to get Greece to answer in the same manner so that both sides will share the blame for not reaching an understanding.

The Greek side must remain devoted to its line, ring the alarm bells when necessary, and come to the table of exploratory talks with determination.