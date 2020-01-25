Το μοναδικό follow που έκαναν Μέγκαν και Χάρι στο Instagram
Μπορεί να μετρούν 11 εκατομμύρια ακολούθους στον επίσημο λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram, ωστόσο Μέγκαν και Χάρι μόλις έκαναν το πρώτο τους follow
Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ συνεχίζουν να βρίσκονται στο επίκεντρο της επικαιρότητας διεθνών ΜΜΕ μετά την απόφαση-βόμβα, με την οποία παραιτήθηκαν από τα βασιλικά τους καθήκοντα, μέσω ενός θυελλώδους Megxit.
Ο κοινός λογαριασμός, που δημιούργησε το διάσημο ζευγάρι πριν λίγους μήνες στο Instagram, με τίτλο «The Duke and Duchess of Susse» συγκέντρωσε αστραπιαία ένα εκατομμύριο ακόλουθους μέσα σε 5 ώρες και 45 λεπτά, λειτουργίας του σπάζοντας το σχετικό ρεκόρ Γκίνες, λίγο πριν η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον, τους «κλέψει» τον τίτλο.
Το ζευγάρι είναι ιδιαίτερα ενεργό στα social media και ο κοινός του λογαριασμός στο Instagram αριθμεί 11 εκατομμύρια followers.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Endeavour Fund Today we are taking a look back at the amazing work done by the @EndeavourFund, an organisation created by The Duke of Sussex to support the Armed Forces community. HRH was motivated by the ambitions of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans across the UK, who wanted to use sport and adventurous activity as part of their recovery. And what they choose to take on is extraordinary! These men and women break global records and set goals for those around the world – non-disabled and disabled alike, including: The first amputee to cross Greenland icecap unsupported, the first triple amputee to qualify as a rescue diver, the fastest unsupported rowing time across the Atlantic, and so many more. The endeavours they take on are inspirational, but also have a tremendous impact on their physical, emotional and social recovery, as well as a lasting effect on the family and community around them. Since launching in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported nearly 6,000 WIS in sport and adventure challenges. As The Duke said, “The magic of the Endeavour Fund is that it enables those who had life changing injuries in their prime, many of whom felt defeated, to use the power of sport to find a new purpose. The renewed self-belief we see in everyone who participates, and how this transforms their lives and the lives of those around them is overwhelming. Beyond that, each man or woman who participates uses their endeavour as an opportunity to raise funds for another serviceman or woman who needs the same support they once did. It’s a powerful and meaningful process that I am so proud to be a part of.” • In 2019 alone, 17 grants were submitted benefitting nearly a thousand WIS and over 200 family and friends. 198 qualifications were gained and more than 80 are back in the workforce feeling fulfilled and with a renewed sense of purpose. Photo © Endeavour Fund
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period. The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community – @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals. Image © SussexRoyal
Οι δυο τους ακολουθούν ωστόσο μόνο έναν λογαριασμό, τον οποίο διαχειρίζεται η δημοσιογράφος Michelle Figueroa.
Όταν μάλιστα η δημοσιογράφος του ισπανικού CNN, βρήκε έναν ασυνήθιστο αριθμό ειδοποιήσεων στο κινητό της, ήξερε πως κάτι έχει συμβεί.
Ήταν φυσικά το follow από το Sussex Royal.
Ο λογαριασμός της δημοσιογράφου, Good News Movement στο Instagram έγινε ο μοναδικός που ακολουθεί ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ στο εν λόγω κοινωνικό δίκτυο.
Ουσιαστικά δηλαδή, το πριγκιπικό ζεύγος συνεχίζει την άτυπη «παράδοση» να παρουσιάζει κοινωφελή ιδρύματα και φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις στα social media.
Το ζεύγος εντόπισε την Figueroa ύστερα από ένα direct message της ίδιας στον λογαριασμό του.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι τον λογαριασμό «Good News Movement» τον ακολουθούν και άλλες διασημότητες, εκ των οποίων η Κρίστεν Μπελ και η Τζένιφερ Γκάρνερ.