We demand to see the deleted scene where Carrie and Miranda went knitwear shopping at Anthropologie. Because that scarf can ONLY come from a store that also sells pre-distressed wrought iron bed frames. Come to think of it, the suede boots could be from Anthro, too. We were always led to believe that the girls shopped on Madison Avenue, but in actuality they were happily ensconced in the Rockefeller Center Anthropologie, fondling linen culottes and owl-shaped spoon rests. (S6/EP16) #MirandaHobbes #CarrieBradshaw #Folksy #Anthropologie #Knitwear