Sex & The City
Η ιστορία ξεκινά με μια tutu, που αγοράστηκε για 5 δολάρια από την στιλίστρια Patricia Field, σε ένα κατάστημα με μεταχειρισμένα ρούχα στη Νέα Υόρκη. Από τότε, η Κάρι Μπράντσο, ο πιο επιδραστικός ρόλος της Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ, έχει γίνει ένα παγκόσμιο είδωλο μόδας και ίσως η πιο καλοντυμένη πρωταγωνίστρια σε τηλεοπτική σειρά. Η εμμονή της με τα παπούτσια του οίκου Manolo Blahnik, κατά τη διάρκεια των έξι σεζόν προβολής του «Sex & the City», απέδειξε πως η μόδα δεν είναι μόνο για τα εξώφυλλα των περιοδικών.
We demand to see the deleted scene where Carrie and Miranda went knitwear shopping at Anthropologie. Because that scarf can ONLY come from a store that also sells pre-distressed wrought iron bed frames. Come to think of it, the suede boots could be from Anthro, too. We were always led to believe that the girls shopped on Madison Avenue, but in actuality they were happily ensconced in the Rockefeller Center Anthropologie, fondling linen culottes and owl-shaped spoon rests. (S6/EP16) #MirandaHobbes #CarrieBradshaw #Folksy #Anthropologie #Knitwear
🛥CÔTE D'AZUR CARRIE 🛥We’re not Charlottes, so the fashions of the French Riviera hold little to no appeal for us. If we wanted to wear Breton tees and flared skirts in public, we’d dress up like Red-era Taylor Swift for Halloween. However, we concede that this nautical couples’ look is one of Pat Field’s finest. It’s perfect for a casual stroll in the Meatpacking District OR post-Cannes yachting with Smith Jerrod and Gus Van Sant. (S4/EP12) #CarrieBradshaw #SamanthaJones #Stripes #Nautical #FrenchRiviera #Cannes #CouplesLook
TO BELT OR NOT TO BELT 💕Behold! This is the Sistine Chapel of wacky Carrie looks. Love it or hate it, you cannot unsee this outfit. There are so many interesting elements at play. Firstly, a pink button-down shirt that was cut along the bustline by the wardrobe department, then layered over a knotted white undershirt. Then there’s the palm-print midi-skirt, the oversize knit clutch, and last but certainly not least: the green checkered belt, worn over SJP’s extremely toned abs. Oh, and did we mention that she’s wearing a sculptural headpiece that strongly resembles a tumbleweed? Say what you want, but we will defend this outfit until the day we die. Although we could have used a scene where Samantha says, “Honey, what the fuck are you wearing?” (S4/EP15) #CarrieBradshaw #AvantGarde #Belted #Conceptual #GOAT
THE LOUBOUTIN MASSACRE🎀 The greatest tragedy of Sex and the City is not Carrie being left at the altar, or even that trip to Abu Dhabi. It’s the fact that the Universe is always fucking with her footwear. She’s lost two pairs of Manolos to thieves. She’s had two incidents involving dogs. She’s fallen face-down in public twice. And the ruffled Loubs that she bought for her special date with a certain Napa-bound sociopath ultimately ate shit in the Mount Sinai delivery ward. If we’ve learned one thing from this episode, it’s that pink chiffon and amniotic fluid DO NOT MIX 💦 (S4/EP18) #CarrieBradshaw #ChristianLouboutin #Stilettos #RuffleMoment #RIP
Δυναστεία
Αν κάποιος έπρεπε να συνοψίσει σε μια εικόνα τη μόδα της δεκαετίας του 1980, θα ήταν αυτή της ηθοποιού Τζόαν Κόλινς που φορούσε οποιοδήποτε από τα πολλά φορέματα που δημιουργούσε ο σχεδιαστής Nolan Miller για τον χαρακτήρα της Charisse Alexis Carrington Colby, στην τηλεοπτική σειρά «Δυναστεία», που αρχικά είχε προϋπολογισμό της τάξεως των 35.000 δολαρίων την εβδομάδα. Ο Miller δημιούργησε μερικά από τα πιο «εικονικά» ή αν προτιμάτε αναγνωρίσιμα από τηλεοράσεως, ρούχα στην ιστορία της τηλεόρασης και ξεκίνησε αδιαμφισβήτητα την τάση που ήθελε όλα τα σακάκια να συνοδεύονται από τεράστιες βάτες, αντιπροσωπευτικά του σχεδιασμού ισχύος της δεκαετίας του 1980.
View this post on Instagram
WANTED: Where is this pale gray fur trimmed suit worn by Joan Collins as Alexis Carrington on Dynasty? #nolanmiller #joancollins #80sfashion #glamour #hollywood #costume #collector #dynasty #fashion #fashionblogger #fashiondesign #alexiscarrington #costumedesign #tvcostume #filmcostume #instafashion #diva #fashiongram #fashiondesigner #glam #style #instastyle #instagood #insta #follow #oldhollywood
Pose
If you need some glam, some herstory, 80s nostalgia and great drama on this dreary weekend I suggest @poseonfx now playing on @netflix. It’s awesome! I am loving EVERY character on this show. 5 stars? More. This deserves a YASS HONEY YASS! #tv #posefx #gayhistory #netflixandchill
Στο πρώτο επεισόδιο της νέας τηλεοπτικής σειράς «Pose», ουσιαστικά είμαστε καλεσμένοι στο Met Gala. Μιας και στην πρώτη σκηνή το cast των χαρακτήρων – όλα τα μέλη της οικογένειας του House of Abundance – μπαίνει σε ένα μουσείο και ληστεύει βασιλικές φορεσιές που μοιάζουν σαν να έχουν βγει ακριβώς έξω από το παλάτι του Louis XIV. Αντί να περπατήσουν σε κάποιο κόκκινο χαλί, πηγαίνουν σε ένα χορό – συγκεκριμένα το είδος που έγινε εικονικό από την LGBTQ + κοινότητα της Νέας Υόρκης στη δεκαετία του ’80 και ’90. Αν δεν το έχετε δει βάλτο το στην λίστα αμέσως.
@theebillyporter serving Pray Tell 'Em Cab Service on set 🚕 #MondayMood #BTS #PoseFX
New season. New fierceness. #PoseFX returns June 11th at 10p on @FXNetworks.
Η Νταντά
Pink Christian Dior Suit with yellow fringe 💓💛💓 (Make sure to swipe to the last picture!) #vintagedior #franfine
Όλοι αγαπούσαμε τις περιπέτειες της Φραν Φάιν, ο αξέχαστος ρόλος που ενσάρκωσε με επιτυχία η ηθοποιός Fran Drescher (επίσης συν-δημιουργός της σειράς), την ερωτική της σχέση με τον κ. Σέφιλντ και τις ξεκαρδιστικές ατάκες – δηλητήριο του φλεγματικού μπάτλερ, Νάιλς. Η αμερικανική σειρά «The Nanny», η οποία προβλήθηκε μεταξύ 1993 και 1999, μας προσέφερε αξέχαστες στιγμές μόδας της δεκαετίας του '90. Animal Print και μίνι φούστες σε πρώτο πλάνο μαζί με την πιο αξιολάτρευτη Εβραία γιαγιά όλης της Νέας Υόρκης. Γιαγιά Γιέτα, εξακολουθείς να είσαι το είδωλο μου!
❗HOLY GRAIL FIND❗ This dress has been at the top of my MUST find list, it has also been the most asked about/requested outfit since I've started identifying outfits. Here it is y'all, I've finally found it! This bomb ass candy wrapper sequin dress is from designer Jeanette Kastenberg.🍫💣
Gossip Girl
Η σειρά εμφανίστηκε στους τηλεοπτικούς μας δέκτες μεταξύ του 2007 και του 2012, με σενάριο που βασίζεται στα βιβλία της Cecily von Ziegesar οφείλει μεγάλο μέρος της επιτυχίας του στο στυλ, το οποίο πραγματοποίησε ο Eric Daman (ο οποίος επίσης εργάστηκε στα κοστούμια για το Sex & the City). Η Blair Waldorf και η Serena van der Woodsen, ήταν κακομαθημένα κορίτσια βουτηγμένα στην ελίτ του Upper East Side, την πιο φίνα γειτονιά του Μανχάταν. Από τη δεύτερη σεζόν, όλοι οι οίκοι μάχονταν για να ντύσουν τους ηθοποιούς που έγιναν γρήγορα τα πιο κομψά πρόσωπα της βιομηχανίας.
