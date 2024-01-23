Τον απόλυτο θρίαμβο, τουλάχιστον όσον αφορά στις υποψηφιότητες, γνώρισε ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος, με την ταινία του Poor Things να είναι υποψήφια για 11 Όσκαρ.
Πρόκειται για την 2η Οσκαρική υποψηφιότητα του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου στην κατηγορία της Σκηνοθεσίας (αφού το 2019 ήταν με την «Ευνοούμενη»), ενώ συνολικά (μαζί και με το credit του παραγωγού φέτος, αλλά και την υποψηφιότητα του «Κυνόδοντα» το 2009) συγκεντρώνει 6 Οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες στην καριέρα του.
Μάλιστα, αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως είναι η 2η οσκαρική υποψηφιότητα του Γιώργου Μαυροψαρίδη στην κατηγορία του Μοντάζ, καθώς κι εκείνος το 2019 ήταν υποψήφιος για την «Ευνοούμενη».
Αναλυτικά, οι 11 υποψηφιότητες του Poor Things:
- Καλύτερης Ταινίας
- Σκηνοθεσίας
- Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου (Τόνι ΜακΝαμάρα)
- A’ Γυναικείου (Εμα Στόουν)
- Β’ Ανδρικού (Μαρκ Ράφαλο)
- Μοντάζ (Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης)
- Φωτογραφίας (Ρόμπι Ράιαν)
- Μουσικής (Τζέρσκιν Φέντριξ)
- Eνδυματολογίας (Χόλι Γουάντινγκτον)
- Σκηνογραφίας (Σόνα Χιθ, Τζέιμς Πράις)
- Κομμώσεων και Μακιγιάζ
Ο Έλληνας σκηνοθέτης θα πάει στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες στις 10 Μαρτίου ως ένα από τα φαβορί, έχοντας στη βαλίτσα του τόσο τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα καλύτερης ταινίας, όσο και τον Χρυσό Λέοντα.
Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες
- Καλύτερη Ταινία: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest
- Σκηνοθεσία: Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer), Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things), Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ (The Zone of Interest), Τζαστίν Τριέτ (Anatomy of a Fall), Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon), Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)
- Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Ανέτ Μπένινγκ (Nyad), Λίλι Γλάντστόουν (Killers of the Flower Moon), Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro), Εμα Στόουν (Poor Things), Σάντρα Χούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro), Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers), Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer), Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin), Τζέφρι Ράιτ (American Fiction)
- Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest
- Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, Past Lives
- Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Εμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer), Ντανιέλ Μπρους (The Color Purple), Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie), Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad), Ντα’ Βιν Τζόι Ράντολφ (The Holdovers)
- Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things), Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζ. (Oppenheimer), Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie), Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)
- Μοντάζ: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Oppenheimer
- Φωτογραφία: El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things
- Μουσική: American Fiction, Indiana Jones, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things
- Κοστούμια: Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things
- Καλύτερο Τραγούδι: I’m Just Ken (Barbie), It Never Went Away (American Symphony), The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot), Wahzhazhe – A Song For My People (Killers of the Flower Moon), What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
- Σκηνογραφία: Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things
- Διεθνής Ταινία: Io Capitano (Ιταλία), Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία), Society of the Snow (Ισπανία), The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία), The Zone of Interest (Αγγλία)
- Animation: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse
- Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους: Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To kill a tiger, 20 Days in Mariupol
- Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between, The Last Repair Shop, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Ήχος: The Creator, Maestro, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, The Zone of Interest, Oppenheimer
- Οπτικά Εφέ: The Creator, Godzilla: Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Napoleon, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ: Golda, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Society of the Snow
- Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation: Letter to a Pig, Ninety-Five Senses, Our Uniform, Pachyderme, War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action: The After, Invincible, Night of Fortune, Red, White and Blue, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
