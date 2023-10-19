The draft law of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on the “Incorporation of Directive 2006/1/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of January 18, 2006 on the use of hired vehicles without a driver in road freight transport, as amended, is introduced to the Plenary for discussion and voting with Directive (EU) 2022/738 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 6, 2022, and Directive (EU) 2021/1187 of the European Parliament and of the Council of July 7, 2021, on streamlining measures to promote the implementation of the trans-European transport network, and other transport provisions’.

The draft law, on the Authority, the articles and as a whole was voted by majority by the Production and Trade Committee of the Parliament. New Democracy was “in favor” of the bill in the Committee, the KKE voted against it, while SYRIZA, PASOK-KINAL, Hellenic Solution, Spartaties, Niki and Plefsi Eleftherias reserved their position in the Plenary today.

Two amendments

At the same time, two ministerial amendments have been submitted.

The first of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport concerning provisions for the installation of electric vehicle charging devices in depots. And the extension until 31.12.2024 of the temporary assignment of the transport project to the Thessaloniki Transit Authority.

The second ministerial amendment has provisions concerning the increase in the duration to 65 years of the Concession Agreement between the Greek State and the Kavala Port Authority Corporation, from the date of its signature (15.1.2003), the maintenance of Navy submarines (“PIPINOS”, “MATROZOS”, “KATSONIS” and “OKEANOS”), the granting of financial assistance from the state budget to cover part of the increased costs of households in areas affected by natural disasters, and arrangements for temporary substitutes and hourly teachers and members of special education and support staff of primary and secondary education for the school year 2023-2024