JP Morgan: Greece will draw about 10 billion from the markets in 2024

JP Morgan’s forecast for the money that Greece intends to raise from the markets

TANEA Team
Greece is expected to move lower than the 2023 issuances next year, according to JP Morgan‘s estimates, which sees the Public Debt Management Organization (ODDIX) issuing approximately 10 billion euros in bonds in 2024, compared to 12 billion euros in 2023, through auctions and joint ventures.

In 2024 there are about 2 billion euros from Greek bond repayments and 6 billion euros from official sector loan repayments (ECB holdings, EFSF, GLF etc.) – about 2-3 billion euros from Recovery Fund loans ( NGEU), including disbursements of the REPowerEU fund in 2024.

As JP Morgan explains, NGEU disbursements take two forms: grants and loans. Grant disbursements will not form part of the budget deficit projections, as they are used for additional spending beyond deficit spending. Therefore, this component will not affect its debt issuance provisions.

Loan disbursements under the NGEU will be factored into the budget deficit projections and thereby reduce the debt issuance needs of Eurozone Member States (similar to SURE disbursements). In this context, for 2024, it assumes that NGEU loan disbursements will amount to €20-25 billion in Italy, €10-20 billion in Spain, €1-2 billion in Portugal and €2-3 billion in Spain. euros in Greece.

Also, for Greece, JP Morgan expects continued issuance in the green bond sector. Greece is probably a candidate to enter the green market in 2024, JP Morganestimates

