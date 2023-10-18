The primary cash surplus of the state budget reached 6.62 billion euros, according to data from the Bank of Greece.

In particular, in the period January-September 2023, the cash result of the central administration presented a deficit of 494 million euros, compared to a deficit of 5,380 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022. During this period, the revenue of the regular budget amounted to 44,851 million euros , from 40,482 million euros last year. As for regular budget expenditures, they amounted to 43,438 million euros, from 43,925 million euros in the January-September 2022 period.

Proceeds

It is recalled that the “rally” of tax revenues continued alongside the equivalent of prices, as can be seen from the data of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance for the 9 months January September 2023. According to the budget execution data, tax revenues amounted to 44,982 million . euros, increased by 3,156 million euros or 7.5% compared to the target included in the introductory report of the Budget 2023. As the ministry reports, part of this increase, amounting to approximately 470 million euros, concerns the extension of the payment deadline of traffic fees until the end of February 2023, while it was estimated that this amount would be collected during the month of December 2022. The remaining amount of the over-execution comes from the better performance of the income taxes of natural and legal persons of the previous year which were collected in installments up to the end of February 2023, as well as from the best performance in the collection of taxes this year.

On a modified cash basis, for the period January – September 2023, there is a deficit in the state budget balance of 400 million euros against a target for a deficit of 2,704 million euros, which has been included for the corresponding period of 2023 in the introductory report of the 2023 Budget and a deficit of 4,221 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022. The primary result was a surplus of 5,984 million euros, against a target for a primary surplus of 2,436 million euros and a primary surplus of 52 million euros for the same period in 2022.