We must once again stress the importance of the government planning in a timely manner so that Greek universities can have adequate energy supplies this coming winter.

The increased costσ create an enormous problem for their administrations and imperils the very operation of universities, amidst a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem is aggravated by the limited funding available to administrations, which must deal with skyrocketing energy bills that can blow university budgets out of the water.

At Greece’s large universities, the amounts are huge (over three million euros at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki), and many faculties are unable to shoulder the costs.

In that sense, the special measures that the education ministry (photo: minister Niki Kerameus) and the entire government are preparing as regards special, lower energy rates for universities are absolutely necessary, especially for universities in northern Greece, where the winter weather is much colder.

Along with that, emergency and prudent funding that will take inflationary trends into account, and immediate aid for universities that have delinquent debt, would be a step in the right direction.

Let us not forget that one facet of social cohesion is linked to the educational process.