The purpose of dormitories is to house university students

Let us take it for granted that there is no political party or citizen that approves of the images of delinquency that we saw over the last days at the dormitories of Athens University in Zographou.

We must very swiftly reach a consensus that a new framework is mandatory for these venues, which we often forget are an extension of university teaching facilities.

In the post-regime change era (after 1974), the wrong-headed model that is described as asylum (which forbade police to enter university campuses to confront illegal actions) was predominant.

Fortunately, there were changes passed, with a positive grounding, regarding this outdated state of affairs, with the recent establishment of a University Police force.

Despite the vacillations and dysfunctions, one can take steady steps to address incidents of lawlessness at universities.

Of course, the guarding of venues on campuses also depends on university authorities and students, as universities will always maintain their relative autonomy.

This is because it is unacceptable for the academic community to tolerate criminals and gangs operating on campuses.

The purpose of university amphitheatres is instruction and the dissemination of knowledge, and the operation of campus facilities must be in accord with the teaching and research objectives of the university.

It is that simple.

Let us then work to achieve a minimum level of consensus about all this.

Let us not perpetuate sterile skirmishes that serve only the enemies of universities.