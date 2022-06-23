Mario Draghi has a prominent position in the EU architecture

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ dinner with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came at a moment when Greece needs more than ever to forge alliances at all levels.

The meeting was important because the former ECB president and current prime minister of Italy has a prominent position in the architecture of the EU.

It was significant also because at this juncture Athens must have a proactive foreign policy, with open channels of communication with all centres of power, so as to remind everyone that Greece remains a pillar of stability in the broader region, and is one of the oldest members of NATO and the EU.

What is needed is a vibrant, multi-faceted foreign policy that will take into account the fluidity of the geopolitical and economic situation, and that will firmly confront all types of revisionism and destabilising strategies.

The PM’s meeting with Draghi, however, has an additional parameter.

Given ongoing discussions in the EU regarding fiscal matters, the obligations of member-states, and the central policy solution that is being thrashed out – with the Italian prime minister playing a leading role – in order to manage the repercussions of rising energy prices, Athens is wisely hastening to strengthen bonds with the key decision-makers.

Despite the evolving crises in Europe, there is a common denominator and a mutual understanding between EU member-states in approaching issues of social cohesion and protecting the EU acquis.

There is also a common front against all manner of populism that endangers the European family.

Greece’ prudent diplomacy offers a useful contribution.