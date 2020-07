View this post on Instagram

LOLA & OMA present the Definitive Design (DO) for The New Feyenoord Stadium. Embedded in the river and the new neighborhood Feyenoord City, the stadium will become a central destination in Rotterdam. The landscape design includes five approaches, each route reflecting the diverse atmospheres of the areas surrounding the stadium. Visitors can access the stadium and concourse via the stairways and enjoy facilities such as greenery, seating elements and playground equipment. The concourse – the outer circuit – acts as a raised square: a place to enjoy the view and the many activities all year round. Stadium design: @OMA.eu i.c.w.: City of Rotterdam, @royal_haskoningdhv @feyenoord.rotterdam