Honor Blackman, who played the iconic Pussy Galore in ‘Goldfinger’, has sadly passed away at 94. She earned herself the role because of her famous martial arts skills. Even as a child at aged 11, she became known for having a “terribly good uppercut”. She even published a book, ‘Honor Blackman’s Book of Self-Defence’. Her book made history for being the first of its kind to be made specifically for women! #Goldfinger #Bond #JamesBond #HonorBlackman #BondGirl #PussyGalore