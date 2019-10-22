Στο κατάστημα της Corso Venezia του Μιλάνου, ο οίκος Fornasetti παρουσιάζει την έκθεση «S/Oggetti Parziali», αφιερωμένη στον Carlo Dell’Acqua.
Ο Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι τον κάλεσε να επέμβει σε ορισμένες από τις πιο εμβληματικές δημιουργίες που βγήκαν από τα ατελιέ του φημισμένου οίκου, μέσα από μία συγκεκριμένης διαδικασία, αυτής της καταστροφής.
Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης εστίασε στο πρόσωπο της Λίνα Καβαλιέρι το πρόσωπο, μέσω του οποίου αναγνωρίζουμε τον Fornasetti.
Στο διάβα των χρόνων, καλλιτέχνες, από τον Μονέ ως τον Μπάνκσι, κατέστρεψαν δικά τους έργα. Στο μυθιστόρημά της, του 1931, «Κύματα», η Βορτζίνια Γουλφ έγραψε: «…αλλά η ομορφιά πρέπει να θρυμματίζεται κάθε μέρα για να παραμένει όμορφη».
Lina Cavalieri's hypnotic gaze captivates guests in the Seta Restaurant's Duomo Private Dining Room, which was recently inaugurated following the interior design project by Fornasetti.
Manipulated, torn to pieces, destroyed and then recreated, Fornasetti's plates find a new life thanks to Carlo Dell'Acqua's artistic intervention. The artist concentrated his work on Lina Cavalieri's face, the quintessential icon of Fornasetti's creativity. Come to visit the 'S/Oggetti parziali' exhibition at Fornasetti, Milan, Corso Venezia 21A until November 16. #fornasetti #fornasettipresenta
Πιθανώς εμπνεόμενος από τη φράση της Γουλφ, ο Dell’Acqua θρυμμάτισε πιάτα με το «πρόσωπο» Fornasetti για να τα ανασυνθέσει στη συνέχεια, με στόχο να αναδείξει τον άπειρο αριθμό εκδοχών αυτού του αξέχαστου προσώπου.
Σε όλη του την καλλιτεχνική σταδιοδρομία, ο Dell’Acqua παρενέβαινε σε γυαλιά και κεραμικά, και αυτό ακριβώς ήταν που τράβηξε την προσοχή του Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι. Και τον προσκάλεσε στο πλαίσιο του πρότζεκτ «Fornasetti Presenta».
Considering the artworks that Carlo Dell'Acqua has developed in recent years, especially his conceptual interventions on glasses and ceramics, Fornasetti invited the artist to work on some of the most iconic pieces created by the Atelier. Manipulated, torn to pieces, destroyed and then recomposed, porcelains and ceramics depicting numerous variations of Fornasetti's muse find a new life. Come to discover the complete series at Fornasetti, Milan, Corso Venezia 21A, from tomorrow at 6.30 pm. #fornasetti #fornasettipresenta
'Beauty must be broken daily to remain beautiful', wrote Virginia Woolf. The artist Carlo Dell'Acqua seems to have fully embraced this idea when Fornasetti invited him to work with some of the most iconic pieces created by the Atelier. He accepted the challenge and focused on the female face that has become the symbol of Fornasetti’s creativity. Come to discover the complete series of works at the exhibition 'S/Oggetti parziali', at the Fornasetti store in Milan, Corso Venezia 21A from September 25. The show is part of a broader project called 'Fornasetti presenta', conceived as a space for dialogue between the arts. More info in bio. #fornasetti #fornasettipresenta
«Δεν πρόκειται για την παραγωγή ολοκληρωμένων, εμπορεύσιμων καινούργιων ιδεών, δεν είναι αυτή η πρόθεσή μου, αλλά να αφήσω να κυκλοφορούν οι ιδέες» εξηγεί ο Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι.
«Παραμένω πεπεισμένος ότι η δημιουργικότητα και η φαντασία είναι θεμελιώδη εργαλεία κατανόησης και ότι η σύνδεσή τους με την ελευθερία είναι βαθιά. Αυτό συμπυκνώνει το βαθύτερο νόημα του τι κάνω» προσθέτει.
Come to discover the new exhibition 'S/Oggetti parziali' at Fornasetti, Milan, Corso Venezia 21A. The artist Carlo Dell'Acqua accepted the challenge to work on Fornasetti's most iconic pieces and focused on the female face that has become the symbol of the atelier's creativity. More info via the link in bio. #fornasetti #fornasettipresenta