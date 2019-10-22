Στο κατάστημα της Corso Venezia του Μιλάνου, ο οίκος Fornasetti παρουσιάζει την έκθεση «S/Oggetti Parziali», αφιερωμένη στον Carlo Dell’Acqua.

Ο Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι τον κάλεσε να επέμβει σε ορισμένες από τις πιο εμβληματικές δημιουργίες που βγήκαν από τα ατελιέ του φημισμένου οίκου, μέσα από μία συγκεκριμένης διαδικασία, αυτής της καταστροφής.

Επίδομα παιδιού : Πότε θα καταβληθεί, ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι

Ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης εστίασε στο πρόσωπο της Λίνα Καβαλιέρι το πρόσωπο, μέσω του οποίου αναγνωρίζουμε τον Fornasetti.

Στο διάβα των χρόνων, καλλιτέχνες, από τον Μονέ ως τον Μπάνκσι, κατέστρεψαν δικά τους έργα. Στο μυθιστόρημά της, του 1931, «Κύματα», η Βορτζίνια Γουλφ έγραψε: «…αλλά η ομορφιά πρέπει να θρυμματίζεται κάθε μέρα για να παραμένει όμορφη».

Πιθανώς εμπνεόμενος από τη φράση της Γουλφ, ο Dell’Acqua θρυμμάτισε πιάτα με το «πρόσωπο» Fornasetti για να τα ανασυνθέσει στη συνέχεια, με στόχο να αναδείξει τον άπειρο αριθμό εκδοχών αυτού του αξέχαστου προσώπου.

Σε όλη του την καλλιτεχνική σταδιοδρομία, ο Dell’Acqua παρενέβαινε σε γυαλιά και κεραμικά, και αυτό ακριβώς ήταν που τράβηξε την προσοχή του Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι. Και τον προσκάλεσε στο πλαίσιο του πρότζεκτ «Fornasetti Presenta».

«Δεν πρόκειται για την παραγωγή ολοκληρωμένων, εμπορεύσιμων καινούργιων ιδεών, δεν είναι αυτή η πρόθεσή μου, αλλά να αφήσω να κυκλοφορούν οι ιδέες» εξηγεί ο Μπαρνάμπα Φορναζέτι.

«Παραμένω πεπεισμένος ότι η δημιουργικότητα και η φαντασία είναι θεμελιώδη εργαλεία κατανόησης και ότι η σύνδεσή τους με την ελευθερία είναι βαθιά. Αυτό συμπυκνώνει το βαθύτερο νόημα του τι κάνω» προσθέτει.

Γνωρίστε τον κόσμο, με εικόνες και βίντεο, μπροστά και πίσω από τις κάμερες του One Channel #onechannel