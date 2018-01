Eurostat: Στο 1% ο ετήσιος πληθωρισμός στην Ελλάδα

ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ : 12:37 |

epa05834816 The flag of European Union waves in front of the Parthenon Temple on Acropolis Hill in Athens, Greece, 07 March 2017. Greece's GDP contracted at rate of 1.2 percent in the 4th quarter of 2016 relative to the third quarter of the same year and 1.1 percent in relation to the fourth quarter of 2015, according to figures released by Eurostat on 07 March. In the same period, the Eurozone's total GDP increased 0.4 percent relative to the third quarter of 2016 and 1.7 percent relative to the fourth quarter of 2015. For the 28 European Union countries as a whole, the increase relative to the third quarter 2016 was 0.5 percent and the increase on an annual basis was 1.9 percent. The increase was driven mainly by higher consumer spending. Greece was the only EU country to experience recession in that period. EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI (File: 17716255.jpg )