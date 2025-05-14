Olympiakos Home
‘The Barren Years’
Great players like Nikos Tsiantakis (left) played for Olympiacos in the...wrong era, when the club was traveling without a destination in uncharted waters.
042
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat

14.05.2025

Scene I… It’s Sunday, December 27, 1987, at the Athens Olympic Stadium. Under normal conditions, it would be simply another first division match. However, that Olympiacos-Panachaiki game had, for days, taken on the characteristics of a “final” for survival. After 11 games into the season, the Reds were flirting with the unthinkable, as the Club was winless and 15th in the standings out of 16 teams, two points ahead of the last-placed team, Panachaiki, from the southwest port city of Patra.

This was an Olympiacos side that was the reigning champions of the 1986-1987 season, who had also picked up the Super Cup in August with a 1-0 victory against OFI Crete.

The scene was something out of the still far-into-the-future film “Matrix”, amid an era when fax machines were considered cutting-edge technology.

shopflix

The situation was the result of egregious mistakes in planning over the summer, such as the sale of star striker Nikos Anastopoulos to then Seria A side Avellino without a capable replacement. Instead of a proper preseason training, the team resembled a touring troupe performing “gigs” in the United States and Canada – home to sizable Greek-American communities – in order to fill the empty Club coffers – a “brainchild” of manager Alketas Panagoulias, who was well-known in the “soccer world” of America. The start of the season also witnessed the disastrous seven-game passage of otherwise heralded Polish international goalkeeper Jacek Kazimierski. He hastily left in December, in mid-season.

Olympiacos managed to win that game 2-0 thanks to goals by Mitropoulos and Moustakidis and with more than 65,000 fans in the stands ensuring against any “hiccup”.

Scene II… Wednesday, July 13, 1988, at the Piraeus Town Hall. The port city is on fire from a pledge by the then president to pull off an explosive transfer worth an unfathomable 1.1 billion drachmas – something unimaginable at the time for a football player.  The transfer, in fact, was billed as the second most expensive in the world, after Maradona’s purchase by Napoli.

The legendary welcome that greeted Hungarian star midfielder Lajos Détári by some 50,000 fans in Piraeus’ Korai Square has been etched in Olympiacos’ history. At one point the Magyar appeared on a balcony above the square and addressed fans with the phrase “…Hello brothers, Oh my God, Oh my God, my Olympiacos…” Clunky in English, but it rhymes in Greek.

Two very different scenes, ranging from the nadir to the zenith within barely six months. What had happened in the meantime? The answer lay in the entrepreneurial “sensation” of the times: Giorgos Koskotas. The “barren years” were just starting…

This “bombshell” development emerged in November 1987, in the aftermath of a 1-4 defeat by Panathinaikos, which was accompanied by Panagoulias’ resignation. The fans are in an uproar and on the streets. President Stavros Daifas realizes that with now meager financial resources, there is no future. It’s at this point that a proposal arrives for the purchase of the Club, whose share capital is valued at 187 million drachmas. The offer is made by the owner of the Bank of Crete and the media group Grammi S.A. (one radio station, five magazines, three newspapers, one of which is the “flagship” pro-government “24 Hours”). The man behind the proposal is a previously unknown, mysterious and hyper-dynamic business executive and entrepreneur that arrived from the United States as a bank consultant, with 2% of the relatively obscure bank’s shares. He would quickly wind up owning a majority stake of Bank of Crete with a capital outlay of one billion drachmas over five years.

As you’d expect, the proposal was swiftly accepted, and with the… blessing, as it was claimed, of the then PASOK government. The date was Nov. 18, 1987.

Among the shipowner shareholders of Olympiacos, only two objected and didn’t sell: Miltiadis Marinakis and Lucas Hatzi-ioannou. They were prophetic.

For the fans, however, this “typhoon” of flashy money, lofty promises and hyper-activity was enough to give Koskotas the publicity and much-coveted “popular support” he craved and needed. One of his first actions was to charter trains to carry fans to away games, while within days Olympiacos’ roster was thoroughly reshuffled: 13 players were released, with 15 transfers made, including Juan “El Búfalo” Gilberto Funes from River Plate, a star who passed away young at the age of 28 a few years later. Finally, a new coach was lured from PAOK Thessaloniki south to Piraeus, Dutchman Thijs Libregts.

In the end, the season is only “salvaged”, with Olympiacos finishing in a disappointing 8th place. Other “low points” of the season, possibly the worst in the professional era for the Piraeus side, is that the team will not play in a European competition, along with a 1-6 thrashing by PAOK Thessaloniki.

Qualifying against AEK in the Cup competition (with a memorable 3-1 win in Nea Filadelfia) merely sustains a belief in a better day coming. Even a loss in a penalty shootout to Panathinaikos in the Cup “final of the century”, played amid a toxic atmosphere and punctuated by an outstanding performance by the opposition goalie, Nikos Sarganis, is seen as a harbinger of a coming revival. A deal to bring popular Polish manager Jacek Gmoch to Olympiacos’ bench – immediately after his epic championship with provincial Larissa – and a strong showing in terms of summer signings (to accompany Detari) merely fuels the slogan on fans’ lips: “Hands off Koskotas!”

Popular support is now imperative for Koskotas, as “clouds” had slowly but steadily gathered over his sudden business empire, although the latter continued to provoke in public. Things soon went “south” quickly, with the political opposition in the country now sniping at the heels of a teetering government. Greek Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou was recovering from major heart surgery in England, while his Cabinet back in Athens finally acquiesced to a regulatory audit of the Bank of Crete.

November 18. Of the shipowner shareholders only two objected and didn’t sell: Miltiadis Marinakis and Lucas Hatzi-ioannou. They were prophetic.

The crisis era

Saturday, October 29, 1988. On the eve of the “eternal derby” with Panathinaikos (1-2) a judicial board decision lands like a meteor on the political scene. Felony counts are filed against Koskotas for forgery and embezzlement, while his assets are frozen. Olympiacos FC is left in limbo, with 41% of its shares frozen by the state, tens of millions in arrears, blocked bank accounts and a court-appointed administration headed by the… remanded Argyris Saliarelis. In the meantime, Koskotas has fled to the United States, where he is duly arrested in Massachusetts on an outstanding warrant. He now faces the specter of bankruptcy.

The fact that Olympiacos reached the point where it was able to vie for the championship before losing it in a suicidal end-of-the-season match against AEK Athens at the Olympic Stadium (1-0), with Takis Karagiozopoulos’ goal in the 71st minute on May 7, constitutes, looking back calmly, as an overachievement.

Was it the quality of the roster, the fans? Was it the “weight” of the jersey? Everything mattered. All of these components kept the Club going until 1992.

Three long years of an administration under Saliarelis, dubbed the “king of the rubies”, came after he was released from pre-trial remand to take over the team’s reins in 1989 via a first instance court decision and a peculiar private contract by which Koskotas allegedly handed him 68% of Olympiacos’ shares – a contract that Koskotas later denied he provided.

Saliarelis takes over in early 1989; in June he receives a vote of confidence in a general assembly of shareholders and subsequently assumes full control over the football club, even though Marinakis and Efthymiou fought to block this. He personally covers a share capital increase, from 210 million drachmas to 420 million drachmas, a modus operandi that he’ll continue in the near future, coming up with cash and solutions to pressing problems as if by …magic.

Speculation was rife during this shaky period that an “invisible” and not so pro-Olympiacos “benefactor” wanted him at the Reds’ helm.

What followed was pandemonium, with auditors continually raising the sums of money gone missing, with confiscations by creditors coming left and right, with unpaid players and an opaque management.

The first game of the 1987-88 season. Polish goalkeeper Jacek Kazimierski has arrived on the back of an impressive reputation, but his brief passage with Olympiacos is highly disappointing. With the score tied 1-1 in an away game against Larissa he loses the ball from within his grasp and allows an opposing striker to push the ball into the net. The “barren years” have commenced for the Reds.

1989-90: Detari, who hasn’t been paid, apparently “hires” his father-in-law, Imre Komora, as the Club’s coach, a development that causes turmoil and a reaction by veteran Olympiacos stars Nikos Anastopoulos (who has returned from Italy) and Tasos Mitropoulos. Another defeat by Panathinaikos, 3-4, follows in February 1990, while Saliarelis even attacks a cameraman of the state-run television station filming the match. Fourth place in the championship is the best result for the team, with a Cup final victory against OFI Crete (4-2) a consolation prize for the season. That game was the last for Detari in the Reds’ uniform, and he recorded an impressive performance.

1990-91: Detari is sold to Bologna, purportedly for “50 million drachmas”, according to Saliarelis, a sum that practically no one believes. Later evidence showed the transfer fee was closer to 1.1 billion drachmas.

Standout defensive back Stratos Apostolakis, although he’s renewed his contract, is eventually signed by Panathinaikos, sparking more speculation of a “behind-the-scenes” parley.

The arrival of the so-called “MIGs” from the former eastern bloc – Protasov, Lytovchenko and Savichev – momentarily raises expectations and causes enthusiasm, but also raises questions about the Club’s financial dealings. With the championship title again lost, the “final break” with supporters comes with a 2-2 tie against a lesser Athens-area club, Athinaikos in February 1991.

The team is harshly punished by the federation with minus 2 points and five home games to be played at a neutral stadium. Saliarelis is also banished.

Amid a period burdened by scandals and special tribunals adjudicating scandals, Olympiacos is left with no protection against external threats. This was plainly evident in January 1991 in a game against AEK Athens at the latter’s Nea Filadelfia Stadium. Olympiacos holds a 1-2 lead going into the 83th minute and with AEK left with 10 players. The away victory seems unassailable when at that point the game is interrupted due to flares being thrown by the home team’s fans onto the pitch. A rematch is ordered, but on the island of Rhodes, with AEK now winning 1-0.

1991-92: The “swan song”. Acquisition of star Larissa midfielder Vassilis Karapialis fails to dampen the anger, while Dinamo Kiev and Larissa deliver confiscation notices for unpaid payments of players sold to the Reds. A first instance court freezes all Olympiacos FC assets, and the players remain unpaid, with the result being a “slowdown” on their part.  The players from the former Soviet Union, meanwhile, are abstaining from the team.

Saliarelis unveils another would-be scheme of investors, and “magically” comes up with 40 million drachmas in cash. Yet this time, the fans and Olympiacos’ boosters are not buying – the team’s “banners” are also on the frontline demanding a change in the Club’s leadership. On the field, a wounded team still wins the Cup against PAOK Thessaloniki, and challenges for the Championship until the very end.

Was it the quality of the roster, the fans? Was it the “weight” of the jersey? Everything mattered. All of these components kept the Club going until 1992.

The solution

With the situation now dire, the re-emergence of Stavros Daifas as head of a new board of directors appointed by the courts proves to be the first act in defusing of the crisis. The next step is to find a viable solution. One proposal is to approach the owner of the Olympiacos basketball club, Intracom founder and owner Socrates Kokkalis. He agrees and joins an interim management committee now running the football club.

The transformation and salvation wasn’t something that occurred overnight, it took four years (1992-96) for Olympiacos FC (third in 1993, 1994, 1996, second in 1995) to recover and for the new owner to patent the “formula” of success.

In the spring of 1993, Parliament passes Law 2166, which finalizes Olympiacos FC’s arrears at 3.1 billion drachmas, with repayment in 120 instalments (until 2000). Kokkalis takes over as president at the same time, with the overall burden of debts to the state and third parties exceeding 6.5 billion drachmas. This was resolved before a return to winning championships became a yearly event.

The “barren years” were over.

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
022
Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

His heart, passion and unforgettable saves made him a legend between the posts, and he treated the fans to multiple moments of sheer magnificence
023
Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

The legacy left by Faidon Matthaiou is a veritable ‘sports encyclopedia’. Players and coaches didn’t give him the nickname by chance
024
An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

The revolution of the ’70s and Olympiacos’ first major triumph with the… orange ball
025
French Finesse…

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories
026
Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

His speech is often allegorical and sometimes poetic – similar to the way he played
027
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

…or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything…and nothing
028
Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

This football genius from Uruguay inextricably linked his name with the Piraeus team, so much so that it became a motto sung by the fans in the stands
029
Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

On the centennial anniversary of the Club’s founding in 1925, his figure stands tall. He was an institution who wrote his life’s work in red and white
030
Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

The man responsible for the first Greek version of the ‘galacticos’ and his legendary love for Olympiacos
031
Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

A prolific Olympiacos scorer, he took his last breath wearing the red-and-white jersey
032
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled – he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best
033
‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

It has gone down in modern Greece’s collective memory as the greatest sporting tragedy the country has ever known. A bloody Sunday in ’81, with 21 immortal dead…
034
Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

The Olympiacos’ star never wore another club’s jersey, while transforming volleyball in Greece in the process
035
Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

Alketas Panagoulias – A philosophy of simplicity

From the crisis in 1981 to the winning of titles and an …insistence on shooting from afar  
036
Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

Vangelis Kousoulakis – Ahead of his time

A ‘box-to-box’ midfielder even before the term was coined became a ‘TV star’ with a spectacular goal at the Leoforos Alexandras Stadium; his presence marked an entire Olympiacos era
037
Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

Tasos Mitropoulos – Greek Football’s ‘Rambo’

The story of Tasos Mitropoulos is not just the career journey of a great Olympiacos player, it’s the chronicle of a life in red-and-white, one full of tension, leadership, some wrong turns but complete dedication
038
Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

Nikos Anastopoulos – A Star Who Needs No Director

He wasn’t just a prolific scorer or later, a successful coach. He was, and is, an authentic personality, who lives and played with passion, truth and faith
039
Down by the Water

Down by the Water

Sofia Dara and Eli Roussaki didn’t just leave their mark on Greek swimming and the Olympic team, they essentially changed and advanced competitive swimming in Greece
040
Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

Thanasis Moustakidis – ‘Avanti, maestro!’

The man who, as the definitive playmaker, contributed more than anyone else to Olympiacos’ domination in Greek volleyball
041
A trumpet for life

A trumpet for life

The “Π”, under the giant clock in Gate 7 of the old Karaiskakis Stadium was Attilio’s spot – Olympiacos was his calling
042
‘The Barren Years’

‘The Barren Years’

The team counted 10 years from its last championship, and for Olympiacos this is unbearable. The fact that it survived such turmoil, until the arrival of Socrates Kokkalis, was a feat
059
Dušan’s Way…

Dušan’s Way…

The model team that the great Dušan Bajević created in his image after he “sailed” into Piraeus in 1996 and made history. The force that won no fewer than seven Greek championships in a row, 1997-2003
060
Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

Giorgos Salonikis – Uncompromising

A bon vivant, a joker, but above all a true Olympiacos man
061
Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

The legendary ‘Djole’ won 12 championships in 13 years playing for Olympiacos. The football ‘thoroughbred’ from Serbia who became a Piraeus man that marked an entire era for Olympiacos with his world class play
062
Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

Giovanni – When imagination calls the shots

A wizard: one who systematically practices magic in the context of primitive society / one who attracts or fascinates with their skills or abilities / a priest in certain eastern peoples of antiquity
063
Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

Christian Karembeu – The Ambassador

His life and career read like a fairy tale: from remote New Caledonia to the top-flight of European football and ultimately the red-and-white heart of Piraeus. A world champion with a humble soul and a timeless influence
064
Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

Giorgos & Panagiotis Angelopoulos – ‘Music’ on the court (and) dreams 

In 1994, in Tel Aviv, they were just young men in the stands, but they didn’t lose faith. Ten years later, they took over at the helm. And everyone knows what happened next
065
Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

Dušan Ivković – Simply the Best…

He was a legend long before he took over at Olympiacos. But it was in Piraeus that he joined forces with the team closest to his heart, and together they worked wonders
066
Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

Luciano Galetti – La Plata Confidential

He moved like a dancer on the pitch. He had a sensual relationship with the beautiful game, almost erotic. And the tango of the Argentine artist who wore the red and white stripes for two seasons and a half was seductive—a sight to behold
067
The Red Gloves

The Red Gloves

From Kleidouchakis and Grammatikopoulos to our own era and Tzolakis, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by many. And many a fine goalkeeper has left a legacy for his successors to follow

068
The Cup Final of the Century

The Cup Final of the Century

 It wasn’t just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush
069
We rule this land

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues
070
Tango in the Port

Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an… art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere
071
Dynasty

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian “school” and the pattern that still holds today
072
‘Returning the love’

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans – and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team
073
Airport Stars

Airport Stars

Some of the all-time greats who played in the red and white stripes.
074
Aquatic Dreams

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to… rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn
075
Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

The Basque trainer that fans took into their hearts, like few others, was the first to mix football and… geometry in his palette
076
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution
077
Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

An emblematic team leader, an outstanding person who honored wher role as captain of the women’s volleyball team and became its ‘banner’
078
A Legendary back-to-back

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement
079
Water Polo’s Golden Girls

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in “Never on Sunday” to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE