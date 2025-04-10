Olympiakos Home
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’
“Anyone who hasn't worn the Olympiacos jersey cannot judge what kind of team Olympiacos is”. That's what Giannis Gaitatzis said a few years ago, showing his immense love for Olympiacos.
021
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos

10.04.2025

It was after the UEFA Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina last year, when the Piraeus side won 1-0 and recorded the greatest achievement by a Greek team at the Club level, that one of the Legend’s greats of the past made some very touching statements about his relationship with the team.

“I came to Olympiacos from a village between Xanthi and Alexandroupolis (in extreme northeast Greece), which if I open a map today, I myself couldn’t find it”—so said Giannis Gaitatzis, who wore the Reds’ jersey for 14 consecutive seasons, from 1963 to 1977, and experienced unforgettable moments with the Piraeus team – under conditions many of today’s players couldn’t have imagined athletes of bygone eras experienced.

There are very few players in the world today who could say what the veteran from Thrace said about arriving at Olympiacos.

shopflix

“When I finally arrived in Piraeus, I only had one shoe. Olympiacos bought me the other one.”

It was with these simple and heartfelt words that Giannis Gaitatzis reflects on both the spirit and philosophy of the Piraeus team, which, as the most popular sports club in Greece, has managed to win over the lion’s share of the sports- and football-loving fans in the provinces.

Gaitatzis was a huge div in Olympiacos’ history, and up until 1999 held the record for the most appearances in official games, with 346. He “lost” that title in 1999 to Kyriakos Karataidis.

Gaitatzis’ game was characterized by a harmonious combination of strength and substance. He was a defensive back for the next era.

Ideal for all positions

The term “utility player”, which is often overused nowadays, fits perfectly in the case of Gaitatzis who when he started playing football as a boy in Xanthi, could effectively play in all positions, except for goalie. Xanthi at the time of Gaitatzis’ early playing years had two teams: Aspida, where subsequent top league scorer Antonis Antoniadis began his career before transferring to Panathinaikos Athens, and Orpheus, “a small, likeable team with very few fans and a pretty good history,” as Gaitatzis remembered. This is team with which he began his footballing career.

At Olympiacos, Gaitatzis established himself on the right side of the defense, a position proposed by manager Marton Bukovi (pictured together during a game). However, Gaitatzis would play most anywhere on the field.

Under Bukovi’s guidance

To transfer to Olympiacos, Gaitatzis had to leave his beloved Orpheus in 1963, although he quickly established himself on the right side of the Piraeus club’s defense, a position proposed to him by visionary manager Marton Bukovi.

However, Gaitatzis had tremendous skills in every position on the pitch, which is why, during his long run with Olympiacos, he could often be seen changing positions on the field even during the same game.

Gaitatzis could play effectively in the center of the field as a defensive midfielder, and despite the fact that he didn’t often venture towards the opposing team’s penalty box, he was part of a dynamic duo with the legendary striker Giorgos Sideris for a short time.

Goal-scoring, however, was not his forte, as he only recorded seven goals during his very long career. It was his only “shortcoming”, because he excelled in almost every other aspect of the game, including playmaking and setting up goals for the team’s forwards. Wearing the captain’s armband on numerous occasions, he won 11 titles in his career with Olympiacos: five championships, five Cups, and one Balkan Cup. He got to celebrate the Double once, in 1973.

Gaitatzis’ game was characterized by a harmonious combination of physical strength and substance. It is obvious that his mind was always focused on the game itself and the strategy his team was following. On the field, Gaitatzis was a “faithful soldier”, never flashy but always determined, willing to take risks, to defy hazards and sacrifice himself for the team. He was a footballing hero, and didn’t need any further billing or hype.

His handling of the ball was solid, while his stamina was impressive, as evidenced by his very few injuries over the 14 years he played with the Piraeus team. His modesty was also noteworthy. When asked about his success in recording the most ever appearances in the red-and-white jersey, Gaitatzis always answered (and still does) that this was also a matter of luck, because he was fortunate enough to have avoided serious injury. In any case, a right back with sudden forays up the field isn’t a position that athletes in their ‘30s can easily maintain, yet he was able to remain in top form until he was 33.

Despite his solid play over nearly a decade and a half, Gaitatzis had only a minimal presence on the Greek national team. He earned his first international cap in 1967, with infrequent call-ups through until 1971, when he earned his last cap – 15 in total. It was a very limited presence on the national team, considering Gaitatzis’ value and contribution on the field.

Gaitatzis literally coached in every corner of Greece, managing smaller teams like the one at which he started his career as a player.

As a coach

When Gaitatzis hung up his cleats, like many other veteran players he turned to coaching. His contributions were significant as a manager, as well, but not with teams in the first division. Gaitatzis literally coached in every corner of Greece, managing smaller teams like the one at which he started his career as a player.

The first team he coached was Thiva (Thebes) in 1980, subsequently assuming the reins at AE Orchomenos (1981-82 season), followed by Pannapliakos (1982-83 and 1983-84), where he won the national amateur championship in 1983 and saw the team promoted to the third division. He also sat on the bench of Lamia, Panargiakos, AO Sparta (presiding over the team’s promotion to the second division), Olympiacos Volos, Egaleo, Panarkadikos, Atromitos Athens and Ialyssos Rhodes.

Speaking a few years ago, he echoed a sentiment that players who wore the red-and-white jersey felt about the biggest football club in Greece, one that only athletes can express: “Anyone who hasn’t worn the Olympiacos jersey cannot every image what a great team Olympiacos is”.

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

Τhe Story in 1'

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in “Never on Sunday” to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE