Olympiakos Home
‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’
That dark Sunday of '81. The Gate 7 tragedy, 21 dead. And every time the memories return, three words, a chant, take wing with damp eyes and a clenched heart: "Brothers, you live...".
033
100 YEARS OLYMPIACOS

‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

It has gone down in modern Greece's collective memory as the greatest sporting tragedy the country has ever known. A bloody Sunday in '81, with 21 immortal dead...

30.04.2025

“Our life passes by in a flash. But we’ve time…”*

They didn’t have time. They barely got to ‘see’ the momentary nature of human existence – from the ecstasy of victory to inconceivable tragedy in a handful of seconds. But they weren’t given time. They fell. They were crushed. They were trampled. Bloodied. Their oxygen was taken away, their breath ran out. And they were gone. With their team’s scarves round their necks and their mother’s name on their lips. Their mother’s name, and Olympiacos.

That dark Sunday of 1981. The Gate 7 tragedy, 21 dead. An eternal scar, a wound so deep it hasn’t healed despite the years, smarting still from the tears Piraeus sheds. And every time the memories return, three words, a chant, take wing with damp eyes and a clenched heart: “Brothers, you live…”.

shopflix

February 8. Sunny but cold. Across Piraeus, everything from the morning on is about “the match”. There’s no need to say anything, everyone knew: Olympiacos 29, Aris 28, AEK 26. And on the calendar, the 20th of the month, Olympiacos vs AEK and PAO vs Aris. “Title decider,” the headlines wrote. But it was obvious that if Olympiacos “cleaned up” against AEK, a second consecutive professional championship would be theirs for the taking.

An eternal and deep scar; an open wound no matter how many years pass

Creaking at the seams

The derby is to be officiated by Dimitris Koutoulas, from the Serres federation in northern Greece, kicks off at 3 p.m. But the old Karaiskakis stadium has been abuzz for hours already: 40,000 fans in the stands, creaking at the seams. Hellish. But optimistic: everything points to a home victory. Is nine wins out of nine in the ‘church’ enough for you? Want a guarantee from the defense—well, with just 10 goals conceded all season, it’s the best in the League! There’s just one note of caution: Gorsky’s Olympiacos were tough. They were tight, effective. But they didn’t score a lot. They called them the “1-0 team” (and it was true: they’d scored one goal or less in 11 of their 19 games).

And they’d score one that afternoon, too. Though they did it… in the first half. Galakos, 1-0 in the 30th minute. In the second, helped by Manolas’ red card, the… flood gates opened. Galakos again (53’). Then Kousoulakis (68′) And Orfanos (75′) And Vamvakoulas (80′, after an amazing slalom down the full length of the pitch), With a Galakos hat-trick (84’) to round things off. There’d never been a derby like it. AEK on the ropes and the red devils running riot, adding insult to injury without an iota of mercy!

Olympiacos 6, AEK 0! “Say it again, we want to hear it!” Olympiacos 6, AEK 0! Moving! Incredible! Unimaginable!

The crowd went wild

The stands literally exploded. The Karaiskakis stadium is shaking. Thousands of people delirious with joy. Some fans begin to leave from Gate 7 before the game is over. They’re heading for Gate 2, beside the changing rooms. So they can cheer their heroes. Shortly after that, the next ones leave. Followed by others, more this time. A red river, seething with joy. Singing, their minds elsewhere among the hubbub. They can’t see what’s happening up ahead. They don’t know. They can’t hear the cries, drowned out by a veil of cheering. “Go back! No more!… Help! Hel…” And then… silence. Black. And blood…

What exactly happened, an iron knot in the soul. The doors weren’t (completely) open. And the heavy, iron turnstiles were still in place. When the first fans arrived, they had no way out: Open up! But no one does… As the next wave arrives, the crush gets worse. Much worse. Until fate strikes – at 5.05. As they’re coming down the steep steps, someone slips on some foam. They slip. And fall. Taking the person in front of them with them. Then others. And others still…

No air to breathe

Time: 5.07. The fans coming up behind can’t see up ahead (due to a sharp turn in the route). Unsuspecting and on top of the world, they pile up on top. They trample them underfoot. And are trampled in their turn by the fans behind them. Someone’s head gets wedged between the bars – the dominos begin to topple…

Time: 5.09. They cannot breathe.

Two policemen finally manage to pull up one of the turnstiles, and many people survive because of it. It’s an act of salvation. Not everyone is saved, though.

Outside Gate 7, it’s like a scene from the worst nightmare imaginable, and it’s visible now for all to see. Cries. Curses. Pain. Survivors carrying lifeless bodies in their arms. Sirens blaring from the police cars and the ambulances called to the scene from all over Athens. In the stadium’s sick bay, beside the ticket booth, bruised faces. Swollen limbs. Chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth. An injection here and there. Lakis Nikolaou, a doctor on the AEK team, has rushed to help. He pleads: “Be quick…” In a corner on the sidewalk, a father, Zannis Theodoropoulos, gives his 18-year-old son Damianos mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and saves him.

“We were one of the first to arrive, it took us six minutes – 5.16 p.m. And what we saw… The dead and dying side by side with injured fans. We loaded some of them in the ambulance and left for the Tzaneio (hospital) at full speed” (an eye-witness account from V. Athanasopoulos and D. Papadopoulos, an ambulance driver and paramedic).

Panic

Police cars, soldiers and dozens of private cars transport as many as they can. All heading for the nearest hospitals—the Tzaneio, KAT and Athens General—just as fast as they can. That’s where the rest of the drama will play out. Especially at the Tzaneio, with the scenes outside, in the corridors, with the bodies strewn on the marble floor and on stretchers.

The radio had already broadcast the news, with an appeal for blood and doctors. With no mobile phones or Internet, and with rumors running rampant (people were even saying Gate 7 had collapsed), everyone is glued to the news flashes on public television. They need to hear what’s really happening. Many fans who were at other gates had left without realizing anything was amiss, now head back to the stadium. And the players, too: who could ever forget Maik Galakos’ tears. Top club officials ran to the scene, including Stavros Daifas. Even the Prime Minister, Georgios Rallis, rushed to the scene.

But above all, the parents, friends and relatives tune in with their hearts racing. It’s like the ground has been pulled out from under them. “My God! Is he alive?” And they take to the streets, half-mad with terror. In their thousands. Some head for the stadium. Others for the hospital. Rushing blindly here or there, barely knowing where they’re going. “Have you seen him? His name’s… He’s fifteen…”. Mothers searching for their children. Wives for their husbands. Brother seeking brother. “Go through, please. The heartbreaking task of identifying the dead. In the morgue, with the diabolic stench of formaldehyde…

The first three victims (Kanellopoulos, Machas, Dialynas) are announced around 8 p.m., from the ID cards on their possession. By midnight, the three have become 17. And by morning, 19. The nightmarish final tally: 21 dead (20 Olympiacos fans, one AEK fan), 55 injured. Youngsters. Most of them just kids. The youngest—Panagiotis Toumanidis, aged 14. A human sacrifice…

A final tribute to the 21 dead, at the scene of the tragedy. On the day Gate 7 was demolished, in 2003, at the old Karaiskakis stadium.

An ancient tragedy

And as the collective subconscious struggles to come to terms with the greatest sporting tragedy Greece had ever known, as the newspaper columns fill with eye-witness accounts, images and coverage in the tone of ancient tragedy, the players’ visit to the Tzaneio the following day provided a touch of comfort for those who made it. But no more than that. Not one of them will ever get over it fully. “It was my birthday. I never celebrated it again, ever” (survivor’s account). Most of all, the families of the victims. Families ripped apart. Lives changed forever. Birthdays and namedays that would be celebrated no more. The mourning black worn ever after, the candles kept lit for the dead until those that remembered joined their loved ones in death.

And the final blow, after the trial of ’84-’86. Were the guards to blame, who weren’t at their posts? The turnstiles that weren’t removed? The construction defects in the ‘bowels’ of Gate 7 (steps without handrails, or the inadequate lighting, etc.)? Was it the overcrowding (more than 7,000 fans, they said, crammed into a stand built for 4,000)? The police? In the end, no one was guilty, “everyone was innocent!” Only at the initial trial were five guards handed eight years each, but their sentences were quashed on appeal.

The only “satisfaction” the families ever got was from the civil courts, who awarded them 5.5 million drachmas in compensation, to be paid by an increase in the price of first division tickets, thanks to an agreement between the general secretariat of sports (then headed by politician Kimon Koulouris) and Olympiacos FC. The greatest satisfaction, though, is the honor the ‘red and white’ family itself continued to pay the victims—and will do so forever more: A monument, outside the Karaiskakis Stadium, the black seats in the new stadium’s Gate 7, an annual memorial service with the emotional roll call for the victims. Lastly, the sacred words which have been engraved like a tattoo ever since, in indelible red ink, in the hearts of every genuine ‘red and white’ fan: “Brothers, you live—you’re the light that guides us!” Immortal…

(*) Verse by Nikos Kazantzakis.

The Immortals

Panagiotis Toumanidis (14 years old)

Kostas Sklavounis (16 years old)

Elias Panagoulis (17 years old)

Gerasimos Amitsis (18 years old)

Yannis Kanellopoulos (18 years old)

Spyros Leonidakis (18 years old)

Yannis Spiliopoulos (19 years old)

Nikos Filos (19 years old)

Yannis Dialynas (20 years old)

Vassilis Machas (20 years old)

Evstratios Poupos (20 years old)

Michalis Kostopoulos (21 years old)

Zografoula Chairatidou (23 years old)

Spyros Andriotis (24 years old)

Kostas Karanikolas (26 years old)

Michalis Markou (27 years old)

Kostas Bilas (28 years old)

Anastasios Pitsolis (30 years old)

Antonis Kouroupakis (34 years old)

Christos Chatzigeorgiou (34 years old)

Dimitrios Adamopoulos (40 years old)

TAGS
100 Years Olympiacos

Τhe Story in 1'

THE STORIES

001
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people
002
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team’s full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos – a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields
003
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football
004
Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

Giannis Vazos: The Olympiacos Legend who Crossed the Sea from Smyrna

A legendary striker from the refugee quarter of Drapetsona, near Piraeus, he led Olympiacos to victory after victory. With his passion and presence, Vazos came to symbolize the club’s identity
005
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus’ sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos’ history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth
006
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in
007
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something …magical happened. The team that became a Legend…forever
008
The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

The Team of Six Consecutive Championships That Made Olympiacos a Legend

‘A team that achieved triumphs like fairy tales…’: The legendary band of players who dedicated their lives to the laurel-crowned youth; who created a football giant and made Olympiacos the most popular team in the country
009
Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

Andreas Mouratis: A ‘Lion’ and a Piraeus Icon

The legendary ‘Missouri’ was an Olympiacos legend, and his style of play became a buzzword for courge and self-sacrifice
010
‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

‘If You Didn’t See Him Play, You’ll Never Know What You Missed…’

Thanasis Bebis was the perfect playmaker. For decades, when people spoke of his greatness, they’d always start with the same words: his great friend Andreas Mouratis’ pranks, Mandalozis’ flat cap and the…copyright to ‘Pinocchio’
011
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team
012
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball
013
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades
014
When The Bells Toll…

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the ‘Limping Legends’ and the ‘Geriatrics’ have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The ‘Limping Legends’ are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)
015
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos’ win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status
016
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era
017
Bukovi’s Great Team

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.
018
‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

‘In There, Gioutsos…!’

Nikos Gioutsos arrived from a football-advanced Hungary to a relative backwater Greece in the early 1960s. His repatriation was achieved through an intervention by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, with his transfer to Olympiacos reminiscent of a spy novel
019
Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos – The ‘Red Torpedo’ 

Vasilis Botinos was a legendary figure in the history of Olympiacos, and anyone who saw him work his… magic agrees you’d be hard-pressed to find his match today
020
Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Dimitris Karydis – The ‘Boy Wonder’ Who a Became Mentor to Champions

Olympiacos’ aquatic dream has a name – the swimmer who broke the Greek 100-meter freestyle record on no fewer than six occasions, and who created a red-and-white model program
021
Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

Giannis Gaitatzis: The One-Shoe ‘Iron Man’

A unique personality and the epitome of the notion of ‘utility player’ on the field, he recorded the most appearances of the 20th century for Olympiacos
022
Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

Panagiotis Kelesidis – ‘The Greek Gordon Banks’

His heart, passion and unforgettable saves made him a legend between the posts, and he treated the fans to multiple moments of sheer magnificence
023
Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

Greece’s ‘Patriarch’ of Basketball…

The legacy left by Faidon Matthaiou is a veritable ‘sports encyclopedia’. Players and coaches didn’t give him the nickname by chance
024
An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

An Invincible Super-Team That Set the Basketball Court on Fire

The revolution of the ’70s and Olympiacos’ first major triumph with the… orange ball
025
French Finesse…

French Finesse…

On the one hand, Yves Triantafyllos, and Romain Argyroudis, on the other. Between them numerous fond football memories
026
Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

Giorgos Delikaris – Sunday Afternoon Dreams

His speech is often allegorical and sometimes poetic – similar to the way he played
027
Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

Captains Who Dropped Anchor in the Right Port

…or, how Ilias Hatzipavlis and Tasos Bountouris, two Olympiacos athletes, became legends in a sport where the wind decides everything…and nothing
028
Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

Julio Losada – ‘Make Way, He’s Passing…’

This football genius from Uruguay inextricably linked his name with the Piraeus team, so much so that it became a motto sung by the fans in the stands
029
Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

Leonidas Theodorakakis – The ‘Human Computer’

On the centennial anniversary of the Club’s founding in 1925, his figure stands tall. He was an institution who wrote his life’s work in red and white
030
Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

Nikos Goulandris’ Glorious 3-Year Tenure

The man responsible for the first Greek version of the ‘galacticos’ and his legendary love for Olympiacos
031
Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

Michalis Kritikopoulos – Linked With the Team Forever

A prolific Olympiacos scorer, he took his last breath wearing the red-and-white jersey
032
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled – he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best
033
‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

‘Brothers, You Live – You’re the light That Guides Us!’

It has gone down in modern Greece’s collective memory as the greatest sporting tragedy the country has ever known. A bloody Sunday in ’81, with 21 immortal dead…
068
The Cup Final of the Century

The Cup Final of the Century

 It wasn’t just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush
069
We rule this land

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues
070
Tango in the Port

Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an… art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere
071
Dynasty

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian “school” and the pattern that still holds today
072
‘Returning the love’

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans – and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team
073
Airport Stars

Airport Stars

Some of the all-time greats who played in the red and white stripes.
074
Aquatic Dreams

Aquatic Dreams

With Thodoris Vlachos and Charis Pavlidis at the helm, the titles began to… rain down. Having grown up at Olympiacos, they went on to help their club grow in its turn
075
Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

Ernesto Valverde – Football… squared

The Basque trainer that fans took into their hearts, like few others, was the first to mix football and… geometry in his palette
076
Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

Takis Lemonis – Forever Present

He never left Olympiacos, even when he coached elsewhere, ever the foot soldier and the epitome of the reliable solution
077
Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

Stella Christodoulou and her ‘magic’ hands

An emblematic team leader, an outstanding person who honored wher role as captain of the women’s volleyball team and became its ‘banner’
078
A Legendary back-to-back

A Legendary back-to-back

Istanbul 2012 and London 2013: A team that reminded fans to believe in miracles. Vassilis Spanoulis, Giorgios Printezis and the rest of the team pulled off an unbelievable double achievement
079
Water Polo’s Golden Girls

Water Polo’s Golden Girls

A group of ex-swimmers started something in 1988 which is still remembered today. Olympiacos’ most successful women’s team, and one of the top two water polo powerhouses in Europe for a decade
080
Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

Vassilis Torosidis: A Boy Reaches for the Stars…

 According to many, he was the most accomplished player in Greek football in the first two decades of the 21st century
081
The Sea Within Them

The Sea Within Them

Spyros Gianniotis and Apostolos Christou embodied and continue to embody the athletic ideal that Olympiacos represents. Dominant in their competitions and athletes that have hung Olympic medals around their necks in swimming
082
Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

Vassilis Spanoulis – The ‘Goldfinger’

 He’s vying for the unofficial title of top Olympiacos player of all time, and in all sports. He’s ‘Kill Bill’, and he’s eternal
083
Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

Georgios Printezis: Laurel-crowned

He played like a teenager until the end of his career – a living link between the generations of Olympiacos basketball fans – a career full of consistency, soul and shots that made history.
084
The Professor’s Smile 

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records
085
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.
086
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans
087
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense – an absolute natural – a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club
088
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy
089
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.
090
Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

Tzolakis and other boys of Rentis – Dreams in the (sacred) fields

A symbol of a new era of Olympiacos, the embodiment of the youth academy philosophy, and a living example of how talent, hard work and belief in a vision can build champions
091
Manolo flies, Manolo soars

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.
092
An empire strikes back

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010
093
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in “Never on Sunday” to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece’s most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen
094
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.
095
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to… keep it safe
096
European Champions from the …cradle!

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football
097
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.
098
Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

Europa Conference League Champions – The Road to Glory

The road to glory, a journey beyond all reason. How Olympiacos conquered Europe, writing the club’s own golden page in the book of European football. The stories behind the… Story
099
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least
100
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which… went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus’ two European trophies – March 10, 2025
MORE

THE STORIES IN VIDEO

MORE