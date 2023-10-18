The serious issue of crews of Greek-owned ships being trapped in the war zone of Ukraine is pointed out by the Association of Short Sea Shipping Owners (EENA), in a letter to the Ministry of Shipping & Insular Policy, while requesting the intervention of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Romania and Ukraine for the immediate resolution of the problem.

As highlighted in the relevant announcement, EENA members who are active with their ships in the Bystroe channel that leads to ports in Ukraine and in the Sulina channel under the jurisdiction of Romania, face a serious problem due to waiting for navigation rights which now reaches 30 days.

“This has the effect of trapping the crews in a war zone, something for which appropriate measures should be taken as soon as possible” reports EENA.