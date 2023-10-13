One of the three main development pillars of the Northern Evia Reconstruction Program is the rational utilization of the forest as a source of income for the residents. Therefore, a perspective of particular interest is the sustainable management of the woody biomass of the forest, in a way that ensures its protection and sustainability, while yielding economic and social benefits for the local community.

With this criterion, The Centre of Planning and Economic Research-KEPE, wanting to contribute substantially to the Reconstruction Program of Northern Evia, compiled the study entitled “Possibilities and prospects of energy utilization of woody biomass residues in Northern Evia and possible benefits for the local economy” (KEPE, 2023).

The main purpose of the study is to investigate the possible benefits for the economy of Northern Evia that may arise from the energy utilization, primarily, of woody biomass residues from proper forest management and, additionally, of agricultural biomass residues from the tree crops of the area.

Among other things, it is pointed out that the substitution of conventional fuels by RES for energy production is an essential factor in reducing environmental pollution, while at the same time it has other important advantages, such as limiting the country’s energy dependence, increasing domestic added value and jobs etc.

The utilization of biomass, as a basic form of domestic renewable energy source, can contribute to the achievement of the goals that have been set, but also compared to other forms of RES, it presents significant advantages at the local level, both in terms of socio-economic and environmental dimension.

Specifically for North Evia, it is pointed out that, in addition to the undisputed value of the forest, North Evia is characterized by significant agricultural activity that can be a source of dry residual biomass, which can be used additionally as raw material in combination with forest biomass . In this way, not only can the available quantities be increased, but the material can be better managed, both geographically and throughout the year, helping to alleviate the limitations that exist regarding seasonality and transport and storage costs. of biomass, while at the same time securing additional income for the producers.

Also, as an interesting approach, the creation of energy cooperatives is proposed with the main advantage of the direct participation in the investment plan of those involved in the process, such as the producers themselves, the loggers, etc. The activities of such cooperatives can cover all stages of a corresponding value chain, from the production and concentration of biomass, to the production and marketing of secondary products, such as pellets (pellets) and/or the production and sale of energy . As a consequence, economies of scale are achieved and biomass acquisition costs are minimized, while at the same time significant benefits are created for local communities.