The flood stricken city of Volos and the islands of the Sporades, Skopelos and Skiathos, were visited on Thursday 12/10, by the Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Ioannis Pappas.

During his presence in the capital of Magnesia, a meeting took place at the Central Port Authority of Volos under Mr. Pappa during which service issues were raised. The meeting was attended by the Commander of the 4th Regional Coast Guard Command Chief Captain L.S. Niki Dandoulakis, the Harbor Master of Volos, Vice-Captain Vassiliki Konstantas and officials of the Volos Port Authority

Expressing gratitude

The Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy expressed the gratitude of the political leadership of the Ministry to the women and men of the Hellenic Coast Guard for their great assistance in the disasters caused by the severe weather front Daniel in Thessaly, while he praised the zeal and professionalism of his executives Central Port Authority of Volos, which freed more than 250 of our fellow citizens from the beaches of Pelion.

Afterwards, the Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy went to Skopelos and Skiathos, where he met and talked with residents, about the issues of the island but also about the upcoming regional elections, while he visited the islands’ Port Authorities, Health Centers and Police Departments. Specifically, a meeting was held in the hall of the Skopelos Municipal Council in which the Mayor of the island, Stamatis Perissis, as well as members of the local community participated.

At the Skiathos Town Hall, Mr. Pappas had a meeting which was attended by the President of the Municipal Council of the island, Matoula Papadoulia, the appointed Regional Councilor of Sporades, Sakis Zlatoudis, as well as residents and businessmen of the island.