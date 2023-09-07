A massive and tenacious wildfire in the northeast Evros prefecture continued to rage for a 14th straight day on Friday. The blaze has achieved the unenviable distinction of being the biggest recorded wildfire in the European Union.

Fire-fighters and volunteers on Friday attempted to block flames from reaching the border town of Soufli.

Nearly 600 fire-fighters are active on the front, with 129 fire brigade vehicles deployed, along with eight water-dropping aircraft operating on the day.

Numerous wildfires, some almost simultaneous erupting, have been recorded over the past two weeks in the border prefecture – Greece’s only land border with Turkey. The development has led to heightened concerns over arson, and possibly a systemic plan, although authorities have released little relevant information so far.

In a related development, 25 foreign nationals, identified as illegal migrants that entered Greece from Turkey, were rescued by fire-fighters on Friday in Evros after they were surrounded by the wildfire’s flames.

The group of undocumented migrants were detected and rescued between the villages of Dadia and Yiannouli.

Meanwhile, 32 new wildfires broke out the previous day across the country, with the fire brigade reporting efforts to extinguish 68 actives blazes, from minor incidents to the massive fire in Evros.

Fire-fighters and equipment have been dispatched to Greece by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, France, Germany, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Spain.