Crises require initiatives and all must assume their responsibilities

The necessary expansion and improvement of the basket of products for which price increases will be eliminated or limited over the holidays is a measure that offers much needed care and support for families.

The basic products include those linked to the Christmas holidays (including toys), but the underlying rationale is to support both households and commerce. The Christmas climate and the commercial climate are intertwined.

The basket of products ensures an economic dynamic and the capability of citizens to consume, with certain defences against growing inflationary pressures resulting from the global geopolitical fluidity.

This new basket of products should be viewed as a useful tool and not as a panacea or as a means of unfair competition in retail trade or between commercial chains.

During the time that prices will be held stable or reduced in this basket of products, there will be a good opportunity to create conditions of normalcy in a period of increased market activity.

It should be underlined that businessmen and professionals should respect the terms of the basket as, after all, they too will benefit.

Citizens must also view the initiative positively and not be influenced by populists.

Let the holiday basket serve as a strong hinge of social cohesion and stability.