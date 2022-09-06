There is no one in Europe, northern or southern, who is not aware of the fact that the coming winter will be difficult.

In Greece, it is not the first time that we will be called upon to handle such a difficult situation, but this time we will be able to confront it without many of the burdens of the past.

Given the need for fiscal discipline, government officials are pledging that both households and businesses can expect long-term assistance in dealing with inflation and the energy crisis.

It is clear that this effort will be undertaken not only on the national level, in Greece, but EU-wide.

Yet, even state subsidy and benefits policies do not suffice.

Once again, within a time span of less than three years, when Greeks were first confronted with the pandemic, citizens must carefully consider how they will handle the new realities.

They must make necessary changes and adjust their habits to the huge challenge of the energy crisis.

The concept of personal responsibility is often ridiculed by those who believe that it is invoked in order to cover up deficiencies of the state.

Yet, beyond partisan skirmishes and the skewing of positions, the national effort can only truly succeed if it is collective.

That is the only way we can emerge to the extent possible unscathed by the imminent new crisis.

No one should be left behind.