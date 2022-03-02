The EU should immediately offer candidate status to Ukraine

The contrast was glaring.

When Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appeared on a giant screen at the UN disarmament conference, other countries’ representations simply walked out.

The same happened at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council yesterday (photo), when about 100 diplomats walked out as Lavrov spoke.

In contrast, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a video call with a plenary session of the European Parliament, in front of the seats of most MEPs a small sign with the inscription “We support with Ukraine” was placed.

The Russian foreign minister was addressing the backs of diplomats as they flocked to the exit.

It was a symbolic gesture, with which the nations of the world showed that they stand by Ukraine as its people defend their country.

It was an act that highlighted the isolation of the Russian Federation due to the actions of its leadership.

Zelensky, on the other hand, brought down the house in the European Parliament, with an enormous round of applause from MEPs, who conveyed the solidarity of the EU’s 448mn citizens and showed that Ukraine is welcome in the European construct, because it is one of us.

The two contrasting images reflect the clash between two worlds that is taking place right now on the territory of Ukraine.

It is a battle between the power of democracy and the paranoia of authoritarianism.

Zelensky said that Ukraine has chosen Europe (with its membership application that he signed).

Now, Europe must choose Ukraine.

Truly, Europeans now have a duty to immediately offer candidate status to Ukraine and begin accession talks in order to demonstrate the true force of the West, which is not based on arms, but rather is grounded in values such as liberty, autonomy, and dialogue.