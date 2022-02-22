New Democracy’s lead over main opposition SYRIZA has receded to less than ten percentage points for the first time in months, according to an Alco poll conducted for private Open television.

The poll gave ND a 9.6 percentage point lead over SYRIZA.

New Democracy garners 31.8 percent, SYRIZA 22.2 percent, KINAL 14.1 percent, the KKE Greek Communist party 5.2 percent, Elliniki Lysi 3.6 percent, and MeRa 25 just three percent, the threshold to enter Parliament.

The poll showed that 14.8 percent of respondents are undecided.

It also confirms other recent polls that centre-left KINAL is on the rise after the election of Nikos Androulakis as party leader in December.

Movement of voters toward KINAL

KINAL has attracted voters mostly from SYRIZA’s base (11percent) and secondly from New Democracy (seven percent). It has also garnered six percent from citizens who did not vote in the 2019 general elections.

Anger over inflation

The poll reflects citizens’ intense dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of inflation and the majority of respondents said that the government’s reduction of the ENFIA real estate tax does not provide sufficient relief.

The vast majority of respondents – 76 percent – said that the measures to rein in inflation, including a cut in the ENFIA real estate tax did nothing to help their families, while just 17 percent have substantially or greatly helped them.

Responsibility for football fan club violence

Following the murder of a 19-year-old Aris FC s by members of the PAOK football fan club, respondents replied to the question what should be done.

On that score, 33 percent replied that suspended sentences for such crimes should be abolished.

Moreover, 31 percent said that the government should impose harsher measures, while 14 percent demanded strict enforcement of the law and regulations by football clubs.