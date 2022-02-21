The meeting will be attended by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair an emergency meeting of the Government Council on Foreign Affairs and Defence tomorrow morning in light of the dramatic developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, which concerns Greece directly as regards both energy security and the safety of the 100,000 strong Greek community in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The meeting will be attended by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas.

Mitsotakis had also convened a meeting last week regarding the Ukraine crisis. All possible eventualities were put on the table for ensuring the security of Greece’s natural gas supply.

That meeting was attended by the PM’s closest advisors, State Minister Yorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos, government spokesman Yannis Economou, National Security Advisor Thanos Dokos, Public Power Corporation (PPC) CEO Yorgos Stassis, the CEO of the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) Konstantinos Xirafas, the president of the Energy Regulatory Authority (RAE) Thanasis Goumas, and Athens Polytechnic Professor of Energy Economics Pantelis Kapros.

The participants presented scenarios regarding the repercussions of a possible Russia-Ukraine war on Greece

Extreme scenario

It was noted that Greece will have to handle a worst-case scenario if Russia cuts off the flow of natural gas from the TurkStream pipeline, through which Gazprom transports gas to Bulgaria’s national system and from there to Greece, an eventuality that the government at the moment considers unlikely.