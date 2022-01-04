Η Γουλβς πήρε σπουδαίο διπλό στο Ολντ Τράφορντ επί της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ με 1-0, έχοντας σε ακόμη ένα ματς πρωταγωνιστή τον Ζοσέ Σα, ο οποίος κράτησε και πάλι το μηδέν για τους λύκους. Ο πρώην τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού αποτελεί μια από τις καλύτερες μεταγραφές στην Premier League τη φετινή σεζόν (αν όχι η καλύτερη) και μετά τη νέα εντυπωσιακή του εμφάνιση κόντρα στους κόκκινους διαβόλους γνώρισε την αποθέωση στο Twitter.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο Ζοσέ Σα, που κάνει θραύση στο Νησί και αποτελεί βάση αριθμών τον δεύτερο καλύτερο γκολκίπερ στο πρωτάθλημα της Premier League, πίσω μόνο από τον Νταβίντ Ντε Χέα, έχει καταφέρει να κλέψει τις εντυπώσεις και να κάνει όλο το Twitter να μιλάει για εκείνον.

Ο Πορτογάλος τερματοφύλακας, που αγωνίστηκε την προηγούμενη τριετία στον Ολυμπιακό και μεταγράφηκε το καλοκαίρι στη Γουλβς χαρακτηρίζεται από πολλούς ως η κορυφαία μεταγραφή της σεζόν στην Αγγλία, ενώ άλλοι αναφέρουν πως σύντομα θα αφήσει πίσω του τον Ρούι Πατρίσιο στην εθνική ομάδα της πατρίδας του.

Δείτε μερικά από τα δεκάδες σχόλια αποθέωσης του Σα στο Twitter:

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season than Jose Sa (5).

What a signing he has been for Wolves. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/etUqfFRrei

— Azii Aziis (@Azii_Aziis) January 3, 2022