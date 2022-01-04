Χαμός με Σα στο Twitter – «Η μεταγραφή της χρονιάς, πρέπει να γίνει Νο1 στην Εθνική»
Η νέα σπουδαία εμφάνιση του Ζοσέ Σα στο Νησί έφερε αποθέωση για άλλη μια φορά για τον Πορτογάλο, με τους οπαδούς της Γουλβς να «ξεσαλώνουν» στο Twitter.
Η Γουλβς πήρε σπουδαίο διπλό στο Ολντ Τράφορντ επί της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ με 1-0, έχοντας σε ακόμη ένα ματς πρωταγωνιστή τον Ζοσέ Σα, ο οποίος κράτησε και πάλι το μηδέν για τους λύκους. Ο πρώην τερματοφύλακας του Ολυμπιακού αποτελεί μια από τις καλύτερες μεταγραφές στην Premier League τη φετινή σεζόν (αν όχι η καλύτερη) και μετά τη νέα εντυπωσιακή του εμφάνιση κόντρα στους κόκκινους διαβόλους γνώρισε την αποθέωση στο Twitter.
Συγκεκριμένα, ο Ζοσέ Σα, που κάνει θραύση στο Νησί και αποτελεί βάση αριθμών τον δεύτερο καλύτερο γκολκίπερ στο πρωτάθλημα της Premier League, πίσω μόνο από τον Νταβίντ Ντε Χέα, έχει καταφέρει να κλέψει τις εντυπώσεις και να κάνει όλο το Twitter να μιλάει για εκείνον.
Ο Πορτογάλος τερματοφύλακας, που αγωνίστηκε την προηγούμενη τριετία στον Ολυμπιακό και μεταγράφηκε το καλοκαίρι στη Γουλβς χαρακτηρίζεται από πολλούς ως η κορυφαία μεταγραφή της σεζόν στην Αγγλία, ενώ άλλοι αναφέρουν πως σύντομα θα αφήσει πίσω του τον Ρούι Πατρίσιο στην εθνική ομάδα της πατρίδας του.
Δείτε μερικά από τα δεκάδες σχόλια αποθέωσης του Σα στο Twitter:
No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season than Jose Sa (5).
What a signing he has been for Wolves. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/etUqfFRrei
— Azii Aziis (@Azii_Aziis) January 3, 2022
Jose Sa labelled ‘best goalkeeper in Premier League’ by fans after stunning save to seal Wolves win over Man Utd https://t.co/cFkSAbIOb1 pic.twitter.com/UpfmjbRDPX
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 3, 2022
I think I speak for everyone when I say that Jose Sá should be starting for the Seleção right?
— Seleção Portuguesa (@PortugalTalks) January 3, 2022
THAT Jose Sa save btw 🤤#wwfc
— Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) January 3, 2022
Jose Sa >> every other keeper in the prem
— Schrxdxr (@Schrxdxr99) January 3, 2022
Jose Sa is the signing of the season and the GK of the season hands down
— James🇨🇮 (@JamesMcD2003) January 3, 2022
I love Jose Sa, I wish Jose Sa was my dad, Jose Sa my lord, ohhhh lord Jose Sa
— Jackk ◣ ◢ (@jackthenewee) January 3, 2022
A tremendous privilege to get the chance to write about all things Wolves for the great @PortuGoal1 in a series called «The Wolves project». The first article is already ready and waiting to be read on the https://t.co/t6ailWpqRp website, if you’re interested! 👀 https://t.co/bgJUyinski
— Alex Goncalves (@Aljeeves) January 3, 2022
Ramsdale hasn’t done close to what Jose Sa has done https://t.co/GGpHVkcsQj
— M (@Mightie__) January 3, 2022
Best goalkeeper in the league this season. I won’t hear otherwise. pic.twitter.com/YFEVTOPPyM
— FPL Traoré (@FplAdama) January 3, 2022