Turkey is keenly aware of the fact that there is a new player on the geopolitical chessboard

The general consensus is that with the new US administration something has changed radically.

President Joe Biden’s recognition in precisely articulated language of the Armenian Genocide reflects the birth of a new outlook that is not confined to the realm of geopolitics.

Grounded in historical fact, ripe in terms of timing, and just in trying to soothe the still gaping wounds of the Armenian people, Biden’s initiative is yet another blow both to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy strategy and to Turkey’s brand of revisionist history which for decades it has adopted regarding this heinous act.

Now it is perfectly clear to Ankara that the White House has changed course.

The era when Turkey developed its comprehensive aggressive strategy unhindered, ignored its past and displayed outbursts from high-level government officials with the knowledge that it was the pampered child of great powers is over.

Biden has chosen to escalate existing tensions.

The recognition of the Armenian genocide will not rupture geopolitical relations and US-Turkey ties but it changes the rules of the game and creates a new form of pressure in a wider field of new disagreements.

It underlines everything that Ankara had taken for granted and forces Turkey to re-evaluate its aggressive posture and its role as a source of instability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

