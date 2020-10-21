Τα καλά νέα είναι ότι τον Νοέμβριο δεν υπάρχουν μεγάλες απώλειες στις σειρές, επομένως δεν θα χρειαστεί να το ρίξετε στο πανικόβλητο binge watching. Τα κακά νέα είναι ότι αυτές τις ημέρες έχετε την τελευταία σας ευκαιρία να δείτε κάποιες ταινίες που απλά απαγορεύεται να μην έχετε δει, όπως τους δύο πρώτους «Νονούς» και τον «Δράκουλα» του Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα, το «Vertigo» και το «Psycho» του Χίτσκοκ, το «Blues Brothers», το «Children of Men»... Οργανωθείτε λοιπόν και καλή θέαση!

Ταινίες

1/11: The Cell, Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3: Game Over, Like Crazy, U.S Marshals, Maverick, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, As Good as It Gets, The Interview, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Stir Crazy, The Manchurian Candidate, Funny Girl, Winter of Our Dreams, The Pursuit of Happyness, Robin Hood: The Rebellion, Body of Lies, Argo, Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Get Hard, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Awakenings, My Best Friend's Wedding, Wag the Dog, Men in Black 3, Slender Man, Head On, Golden Time, The Last Days of Chez Nous, Romeo Ranjha, Superfly, Undercover Grandpa, Wayne's World

5/11: Skyscraper

7/11: Unfriended: Dark Web

10/11: The Equalizer 2

19/11: The King's Speech, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

22/11: BASEketball, Curious George, Vertigo, Waterworld, Battleship, Contraband, The Adjustment Bureau, Ted, Children of Men, King Kong, Psycho, The Blues Brothers

23/11: Bushwick

29/11: The Mechanic

30/11: Searching

Σειρές

4/11: Que Pena tu Serie

11/11: Nowhere Boys

12/11: Mars

15/11: Brown Nation

Ντοκιμαντέρ

1/11: When Two Worlds Collide, Killer Women with Pierce Morgan: Series 2, Hitler's Steel Beast

4/11: Williams

12/11: Long Time Running

13/11: Chasing Trane

18/11: Sour Grapes

22/11: The King

25/11: Peru: Tesoro Escondido

30/11: When Two World Collide

Παιδικά

1/11: Total Drama: Island, Total Drama: Action, Dennis the Menace, My Little Pony: Equestria Girls

3/11: Show Dogs

15/11: Shopkins: World Vacation, Shopkins: Chef Club, Chuck Chicken

24/11: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Γεύσεις Ανατολής

Ινδία: Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, No One Killed Jessica, Do Dooni Chaar, Raja Natwarlal, Punjab 1984, Welcome to Sajjanpur, 6-5=2, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Kalakalappu, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD 2, Beiimaan Love, Kai Po Che!, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Sigaram Thodu, Husbands in Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Barfi!, Himmatwala, Trip to Bhargarh: Asia's Most Haunted Place, Ghanchakkar, Arjun: The Warrior Prince, Hattrick, Moor, Coffee With D, Aagey Se Right, Waarrior Savitri, Katti Batti, Chup Chup Ke, A Wednesday, Grandmaster, Rivaaz, Life in a... Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Chance Pe Dance, Aamir, Kacche Dhaagey, Heroine, Satyagraha, Zokkomon, Settai, Mission Instabul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Ragini MMS, Ragini MMS 2, C Kkompany, Koi Aap Sa, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Kucch To Hai, EMI: Liya Hai To Chukana Padega, LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Pimpal, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Shor in the City, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Mala Kahich Problem Nahi, Krishna Cottage

Νότια Κορέα: The Master's Sun, Doctor Stranger, Shining Inheritance, Birth of a Beauty, Hyde Jeckyl Me, Tree With Deep Roots, Temperature of Love, Strongest Deliveryman, Judge vs. Judge, My Love from the Star, Inheritors