Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι, ο θρυλικός φωτογράφος μόδας που έγινε γνωστός για τις δραματικές ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες διάσημων, πέθανε  σε ηλικία 90 ετών, νικημένος από τον καρκίνο.

Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι πέθανε το Σάββατο (5/4) στο σπίτι του στο Σικάγο, όπως ανακοινώθηκε από τις αρχές της κομητείας Κουκ.

Στην 70ετή καριέρα του, ο αμερικανός φωτογράφος συνεργάστηκε με το Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Σικάγο και φωτογράφισε διάσημες προσωπικότητες, όπως οι Μπέτι Ντέιβις, Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν, Ντέιβιντι Μπόουι, Ντένις Χόπερ, Σίντι Κρόφορντ, Μπαράκ και Μισέλ Ομπάμα.

Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι με μια ματιά

 

#victorskrebneski

Φώτιζε τις γραμμές και τις καμπύλες του προσώπου σαν διευθυντής φωτογραφίας της χρυσής εποχής του Χόλιγουντ.

Γεννημένος το 1929 στο Σικάγο, από γονείς πολωνικής και ρωσικής καταγωγής, ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι φοίτησε στη Σχολή του Ινστιτούτου Τέχνης του Σικάγου και στο Ινστιτούτο Τεχνολογίας του Ιλινόις.

Ξεκίνησε από τη ζωγραφική και τη γλυπτική προτού κάνει τη μετάβαση στη φωτογραφία.

Έδειξε κάποιες από τις φωτογραφίες του στον φωτογραφίες Χάρι Καλάχαν, ο οποίος τον προέτρεψε να επισκεφτεί εκδότες περιοδικών στη Νέα Υόρκη.

«Δεν ήταν δική μου απόφαση να στραφώ στη φωτογραφία, απλά συνέβη. Η φωτογραφία ήταν κάτι που ερωτεύτηκα και αποφάσισα ότι ήθελα να κάνω για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής μου, γιατί μου άρεσε» είχε πει ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι.

 

When I was a younger girl, my life was a mess.. some of the few luxuries I had was the ability to read and listen. Soo, Anytime I had the opportunity to put my hands on a cosmopolitan,town and country magazine I would take it! While living on the streets of Massachusetts I used to walk into random offices. I would sit down just to read whatever they had. Ha I looked at every add of Elegance, study every line of every picture worth viewing making myself, my own detailed critic by the time I was fifteen years old I was cutting out pictures of my most favorite model, which was #cindycrawford Through watching her career as well as others, photography became an art I love so much.. #victorskrebneski not only showed incredible talent in his work but was one of my faves. Even though you had a vivacious successful and full life it's still saddens me there won't be another! ❤️RIP #photography #beauty #model #modeling #elegance #perfection #theeye #lens #camera #stilllife #action #itsarap

#victorskrebneski #dianaross #johnmalkovich #bettedavis #andywarhol #dennishopper

#SharonStone by #VictorSkrebneski #94 ! . . #rip #efm #love

#victorskrebneski r.i.p

