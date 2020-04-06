Πέθανε ο θρυλικός φωτογράφος των σταρ Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι
Ο διακεκριμένος φωτογράφος αιχμαλώτισε με το φακό του διάσημες προσωπικότητες, όπως οι Μπέτι Ντέιβις, Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν, Ντέιβιντι Μπόουι, Σίντι Κρόφορντ, Μπαράκ και Μισέλ Ομπάμα.
Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι, ο θρυλικός φωτογράφος μόδας που έγινε γνωστός για τις δραματικές ασπρόμαυρες φωτογραφίες διάσημων, πέθανε σε ηλικία 90 ετών, νικημένος από τον καρκίνο.
Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι πέθανε το Σάββατο (5/4) στο σπίτι του στο Σικάγο, όπως ανακοινώθηκε από τις αρχές της κομητείας Κουκ.
Στην 70ετή καριέρα του, ο αμερικανός φωτογράφος συνεργάστηκε με το Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Σικάγο και φωτογράφισε διάσημες προσωπικότητες, όπως οι Μπέτι Ντέιβις, Όντρεϊ Χέπμπορν, Ντέιβιντι Μπόουι, Ντένις Χόπερ, Σίντι Κρόφορντ, Μπαράκ και Μισέλ Ομπάμα.
View this post on Instagram
I was so saddened to hear about the death of #VictorSkrebneski. Working with Victor was one of the great privileges of my modeling career. He was my first mentor and taught me so much about the art of modeling and photography. Those years I spent on his set under the beautiful lighting being directed by a true artist, prepared me for my life in fashion, but also, his elegance and sophistication shaped my definition of a true gentleman. He will be missed. 🤍
Ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι με μια ματιά
View this post on Instagram
Φώτιζε τις γραμμές και τις καμπύλες του προσώπου σαν διευθυντής φωτογραφίας της χρυσής εποχής του Χόλιγουντ.
Γεννημένος το 1929 στο Σικάγο, από γονείς πολωνικής και ρωσικής καταγωγής, ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι φοίτησε στη Σχολή του Ινστιτούτου Τέχνης του Σικάγου και στο Ινστιτούτο Τεχνολογίας του Ιλινόις.
Ξεκίνησε από τη ζωγραφική και τη γλυπτική προτού κάνει τη μετάβαση στη φωτογραφία.
Έδειξε κάποιες από τις φωτογραφίες του στον φωτογραφίες Χάρι Καλάχαν, ο οποίος τον προέτρεψε να επισκεφτεί εκδότες περιοδικών στη Νέα Υόρκη.
«Δεν ήταν δική μου απόφαση να στραφώ στη φωτογραφία, απλά συνέβη. Η φωτογραφία ήταν κάτι που ερωτεύτηκα και αποφάσισα ότι ήθελα να κάνω για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής μου, γιατί μου άρεσε» είχε πει ο Βίκτορ Σκρεμπνέσκι.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a younger girl, my life was a mess.. some of the few luxuries I had was the ability to read and listen. Soo, Anytime I had the opportunity to put my hands on a cosmopolitan,town and country magazine I would take it! While living on the streets of Massachusetts I used to walk into random offices. I would sit down just to read whatever they had. Ha I looked at every add of Elegance, study every line of every picture worth viewing making myself, my own detailed critic by the time I was fifteen years old I was cutting out pictures of my most favorite model, which was #cindycrawford Through watching her career as well as others, photography became an art I love so much.. #victorskrebneski not only showed incredible talent in his work but was one of my faves. Even though you had a vivacious successful and full life it's still saddens me there won't be another! ❤️RIP #photography #beauty #model #modeling #elegance #perfection #theeye #lens #camera #stilllife #action #itsarap
View this post on Instagram
#victorskrebneski #dianaross #johnmalkovich #bettedavis #andywarhol #dennishopper
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Todos os retratos mais lindos são de Victor Skrebneski. Como este aqui, de Bette Davis. O fotógrafo partiu aos 90 anos, por conta de um câncer. Maureen O'Donnell, do Chicago Sun-Times, descreveu de forma brilhante o trabalho dele: "He made everyone look as beautiful as if they were in a film noir". Todo mundo virava a sua versão mais sofisticada. Também amo as imagens que ele fez de Diana Ross, Sharon Stone, David Bowie (nu e vestido), Orson Welles. E, claro, a lendária Cindy Crawford de camiseta molhada, em 1985. #victorskrebneski #portrait #photo
View this post on Instagram