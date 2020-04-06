View this post on Instagram

I was so saddened to hear about the death of #VictorSkrebneski. Working with Victor was one of the great privileges of my modeling career. He was my first mentor and taught me so much about the art of modeling and photography. Those years I spent on his set under the beautiful lighting being directed by a true artist, prepared me for my life in fashion, but also, his elegance and sophistication shaped my definition of a true gentleman. He will be missed. 🤍