Η κυκλοφορία ενός βιβλίου έγινε η αφορμή για να δούμε για πρώτη φορά αυθόρμητες φωτογραφίες της οικογένειας Ομπάμα από την εποχή που ήταν η Πρώτη Οικογένεια των ΗΠΑ.
Happy Fourth of July, everybody! This is always a great day in the Obama family: a chance to celebrate America—and Malia’s birthday, too. Hope all of you are able to get some time with friends, family, and fireworks.
Ο πρώην φωτογράφος του Λευκού Οίκου, Λόρενς Τζάκσον, κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα ένα βιβλίο με τίτλο «Yes We Did». Εκεί μοιράζεται με το κοινό μια σειρά από απολαυστικές φωτογραφίες της οικογένειας.
Σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό People, αρχικά ο φωτογράφος δεν ήταν σίγουρος ότι πρέπει να προχωρήσει σε αυτή την κίνηση.
Αιτία για τον δισταγμό του αποτέλεσε το γεγονός ότι αντίστοιχο βιβλίο έχει βγάλει και ο Πιτ Σούζα, ο επίσημος φωτογράφος του Λευκού Οίκου.
Ωστόσο, φαίνεται να υπέκυψε όταν η σύζυγός του, Άλις, του είπε πως η δική του φωνή είναι μοναδική, καθώς είναι «ένας Αφροαμερικανός που φωτογράφισε τον πρώτο Αφροαμερικανό πρόεδρο».
Σύμφωνα με τον Τζάκσον, ο Μπαράκ και η Μισέλ Ομπάμα όχι απλώς είναι αυθεντικοί, αλλά διατηρούν αυτό το χαρακτηριστικό τους και πίσω και μπροστά από τις κάμερες.
Ο Ομπάμα πάντως φαίνεται να εγκρίνει την κυκλοφορία του βιβλίου, καθώς μέσα σε αυτό υπάρχει και ένα μήνυμά του.
Συγκεκριμένα, ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ αναφέρει: «Αυτά τα 8 χρόνια στον Λευκό Οίκο πέρασαν τόσο γρήγορα. Είμαι όμως τόσο ευγνώμων που ο Λόρενς κατάφερε να τα απαθανατίσει. Ελπίζω να απολαύσετε τη δουλειά του, όσο και εγώ».
Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες:
Remember the time when President Obama was gushing over Meryl Streep about what a big fan he is of hers? One week from today (Oct. 22nd) “Yes We Did” comes out and you find out about this and other stories from the Obama Administration. Pre-order is available. www.jacksonimages.com @barackobama, @michelleobama, #kennedyhonors, @jackimages, #yeswedidbook, #whblueroom
“And the wild things roared their terrible roars and gnashed their terrible teeth and rolled their terrible eyes and showed their terrible claws.” -by author Maurice Sendak from “Where the Wild Things Are” as read by @barackobama and @michelleobama to kids during the 2016 annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. This was a favorite of theirs to read and they always delivered it with spectacle and splendor. And this picture will be in my book “Yes We Did” coming out Oct. 22, 2019. @barackobama, @michelleobama, @jackimages, #yeswedidbook, #readabook, #eastereggroll, #mauricesendak, #wherethewildthingsare, #whitehouse, #photography
#SelfieSunday. The term “selfie” dates as far back as 2002 but officially became a part of our lexicon in 2013 by Oxford Dictionary. It’s only fitting that it’s rise in popularity coincided with the rise of @barackobama and @michelleobama. How many selfies did they take while in office? Too high to count. But the time with the Women’s US Soccer and James Corden are two of my all time favorites which is why they are in my my book, “Yes We Did.” #selfiesunday, #yeswedidbook, @j_corden, @uswnt, @barackobama, @michelleobama, @jackimages, #whitehouse, #potus44, #presidentobama, #whitehouse, #photography, #capture, #photographybook, #instaphoto