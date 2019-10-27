Η κυκλοφορία ενός βιβλίου έγινε η αφορμή για να δούμε για πρώτη φορά αυθόρμητες φωτογραφίες της οικογένειας Ομπάμα από την εποχή που ήταν η Πρώτη Οικογένεια των ΗΠΑ.

Ο πρώην φωτογράφος του Λευκού Οίκου, Λόρενς Τζάκσον, κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα ένα βιβλίο με τίτλο «Yes We Did». Εκεί μοιράζεται με το κοινό μια σειρά από απολαυστικές φωτογραφίες της οικογένειας.

Σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό People, αρχικά ο φωτογράφος δεν ήταν σίγουρος ότι πρέπει να προχωρήσει σε αυτή την κίνηση.

Αιτία για τον δισταγμό του αποτέλεσε το γεγονός ότι αντίστοιχο βιβλίο έχει βγάλει και ο Πιτ Σούζα, ο επίσημος φωτογράφος του Λευκού Οίκου.

Ωστόσο, φαίνεται να υπέκυψε όταν η σύζυγός του, Άλις, του είπε πως η δική του φωνή είναι μοναδική, καθώς είναι «ένας Αφροαμερικανός που φωτογράφισε τον πρώτο Αφροαμερικανό πρόεδρο».

Σύμφωνα με τον Τζάκσον, ο Μπαράκ και η Μισέλ Ομπάμα όχι απλώς είναι αυθεντικοί, αλλά διατηρούν αυτό το χαρακτηριστικό τους και πίσω και μπροστά από τις κάμερες.

Ο Ομπάμα πάντως φαίνεται να εγκρίνει την κυκλοφορία του βιβλίου, καθώς μέσα σε αυτό υπάρχει και ένα μήνυμά του.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ αναφέρει: «Αυτά τα 8 χρόνια στον Λευκό Οίκο πέρασαν τόσο γρήγορα. Είμαι όμως τόσο ευγνώμων που ο Λόρενς κατάφερε να τα απαθανατίσει. Ελπίζω να απολαύσετε τη δουλειά του, όσο και εγώ».

Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες:

