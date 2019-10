View this post on Instagram

Coca-Cola recently showcased their first ever sample bottle made using recovered, recycled, marine plastics, showing the world that plastic that is considered “lost” can be successfully recycled into packaging used for food and drinks. As of now, about 300 sample bottles have been made using 25% recycled marine plastic that was collected from the Mediterranean Sea and nearby beaches. The technology breaks down and strips out impurities in lower grade recyclable plastics so they can be rebuilt as good as new. Although, 300 bottles seem like a single water drop in the ocean, this is a considerable step in the right direction to actualizing global circularity. The sample bottles were a result of a partnership between the Coca-Cola Company, Ioniqa Technologies, Indorama Ventures, and Mares Circulares (Circular Seas). #IVLEmpoweringPotential #IVLTeam #CocaCola #Ioniqa #MaresCirculares #IndoramaVentures