Νέος θάνατος στην λίστα των ορειβατών, που προσπάθησαν να περπατήσουν και να κατακτήσουν το Εβερεστ. Σύμφωνα με τον εκπρόσωπο του υπουργείου τουρισμού του Νεπάλ, Μίρα Ατσάρια, ένας ακόμη ορειβάτης έχασε, χθες, τη ζωή του, κατά την ανάβαση του στα Ιμαλάια.
Ετσι οι νεκροί έφθασαν τους 11 από την αρχή της χρονιάς και πυκνώνουν ξανά οι φωνές για περισσότερα μέτρα προστασίας, αλλά και ελέγχου των ορειβατών, που ονειρεύονται να βασίσουν στην υψηλότερη κορυφή του πλανήτη.
Ο 61χρονος Αμερικανός ορειβάτης, Τζον Κούλις, άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή στις παγωμένες πλαγιές της οροσειράς, λόγω καρδιακής ανακοπής.
Αίσθηση προκάλεσε φωτογραφία που ανέβασε στο Instagram καναδός κινηματογραφιστής η οποία δείχνει δεκάδες ορειβάτες να περπατούν στο Έβερεστ ακριβώς δίπλα σε ένα άψυχο σώμα.
Η ανάρτηση του Elia Saikaly από την Οττάβα έγινε αμέσως viral στους χρήστες του διαδικτύου και μετά από λίγες ώρες κατέβηκε.
Ο ίδιος έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων κάτω από τη φωτογραφία:
«Περάσαμε πάνω από 60 άτομα κατά την διάρκεια της νύχτας και φθάσαμε στην νότια κορυφή λίγο μετά την ανατολή του ήλιου. Ξαφνικά, άνοιξαν οι ουρανοί, και η ομίχλη και τα σύννεφα εξαφανίστηκαν και όλη η λαμπρότητα και η δόξα του κόσμου κάτω από τα πόδια μας, έγιναν ορατά. Το Hillary Step ήταν σε καθαρή οπτική γωνία και η ομάδα των ορειβατών προσέγγισε τον τελικό σημείο. Οι θερμοκρασίες υπό το μηδέν που επικρατούσαν και το χαμηλό επίπεδο οξυγόνου στην ατμόσφαιρα είχαν επιπτώσεις σε όλους μας. Τα άκρα μας μούδιαζαν, το μυαλό μας ξεγελούσε, όλοι βρισκόμασταν μεταξύ ζωής και θανάτου. Το φως του πρωινού αποκάλυψε την πύλη για την κορυφή του Έβερεστ και παράλληλα ένα ανθρώπινο πτώμα που είχε χάσει την ζωή του. Εδώ είμαστε λοιπόν, κυνηγώντας ένα όνειρο και κάτω από τα ίδια μας τα πόδια, μια άψυχη ψυχή. Έτσι έχει καταντήσει το Έβερεστ; Αυτός ο απλός άνθρωπος είχε ανέβει 8.000 μέτρα και μας υπενθύμισε σε όλους μας την δική μας θνησιμότητα. Αυτό ήταν το ‘όνειρο του Έβερεστ’ που όλοι φανταζόμασταν;».
I’ve seen these views with my own eyes, twice under a different set of circumstances. And here I am again, envisioning the new team, standing below the knife edge ridge, about to make history, on the cusp of fulfilling their lifelong dreams. Their excitement is the fuel that lights the fire within. After all, I’m here for the ‘Dream of Everest’. . It’s game time. Time to perform. Time to channel the inner warrior spirit that enables one to do near impossible things. There no time for pain. No time for struggle. Only space to perform at the highest level. Everything leading up to this point has been the warm up, because all that is above us is the real climb to the top of the world. . I see the team of Arab women all standing here. A few hundred feet beneath the roof of the world. Digging amidst the deepest of places within to find the strength to place one foot in front of the other. Onwards and upwards they climb. I see them standing together, united as one, lifting one another up and raising their flags on top of the world. . This is the ‘Dream of Everest’. It all comes down to right now. I’m ready. They’re ready. We’re all ready. Just waiting for the right weather window… . . #Everest #Everest2019 #Nepal #TheDreamOfEverest #Oman #Lebanon #SaudiArabia @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s
The all powerful team of Arab women who successfully summited Mt. Everest. . Amidst all of the sensation and controversy of May 22nd and 23rd, these incredible women made climbing to the summit of Everest look easy. They powered past dozens and dozens of climbers in the dark, faced the unimaginable, in sub-zero temperatures, at 8848m, with the utmost grace and style. . From left to right we have Joyce Azzam who became the first Lebanese woman to complete the seven summits. . Nelly Attar, who became the second Lebanese woman to summit Mt. Everest. . Nadhira Alharthy, the first Omani woman to stand on top of the world. . Mona Shahab, the second Saudi Arabian woman to climb Mt. Everest. . And me, documenting it all, with my Everest summit number three, with my late Father Francois Saikaly who we lost far too early last July. Born and raised in Lebanon, son of Elia Saikaly Sr., he was always so proud of all that I set my mind and heart to. So this one’s for you Dad. . @alharthynoor @joyceazzam7s @nellyattar @monakshahab – You’re pioneers of all that is possible and role models for all of the dreamers out there who dream the wildest of dreams. Looking forward to sharing your stories in ‘The Dream of Everest’ documentary. . . #Everest #summitclimb #8848 #topoftheworld #nepal #everest2019 #himalayas #earth #adventure #explore #travel #thedreamofeverest #Lebanon #Oman #SaudiArabia #Canada #Nepal #Khumbu #Hijab #eliasaikaly #arabsxeverest2019 #shemovesmountains @mbc1 @natgeoabudhabi @discovery @questarabiya @futuretvlebanon @lbcilebanon @mtvlebanon @oman.news