Olympiacos FC issued an urgent announcement on Thursday in the wake of high-prolife charges that a football official in the northern city of Thessaloniki threatened the deputy minister of transports and infrastructure.

The full announcement by Olympiacos FC reads:

“On the occasion of published reports citing the threats made by a football club official against a government official to use hooliganism, Olympiacos FC has consistently and relentlessly condemned, and stands against all forms of violence in society, as well as against the practice of making threats or even blackmail by criminal elements.”

“For many years now, Olympiacos FC has been undertaking awareness and prevention actions in order to eliminate any such phenomena in Greek football. At the same time, it has organized top-flight matches at its home field, along with the transport and attendance of thousands of its fans abroad with huge success!

“This is the reason why Olympiacos FC and Club President, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, have consistently received congratulations from UEFA and competent authorities over the flawless organization of our games and the behavior of our fans.

“Violence has no place in the Greek society and in our stadiums and this is the firm and unwavering position of (Olympiacos’) management and its President, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis!

“Olympiacos FC, in cooperation with the Super League, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), UEFA and the state, will continue on a daily basis to exert every effort, and without tolerance, to eliminate such instances of violence and threats, so that fans can turn football and sporting events into a celebration!”