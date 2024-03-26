Άσχημα νέα για όσους παρακολουθούν σειρές και ταινίες στο ελληνικό Netflix καθώς η εταιρεία αποφάσισε να διακόψει την προβολή ορισμένων απ’ αυτών. Για παράδειγμα η κωμική σειρά «Community» αποχωρεί από την πλατφόρμα την 1η Απριλίου. Αρχικά είχε προβληθεί στο αμερικανικό δίκτυο NBC από το 2009 έως 2014 αποκτώντας φανατικούς οπαδούς χάρη στο προχωρημένο, εντελώς meta, χιούμορ της.
Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα :
Ταινίες
1/4: Ghost Rider, Noah, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Coming to America, Mean Girls, Knocked Up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Dope, Freedom Writers, Scarface, The Kingdom, Dear Evan Hansen, Grindhouse: Death Proof
2/4: Lavender
3/4: Wolf
5/4: Day of the Dead: Bloodline
7/4: Scream
8/4: Win It All
10/4: School Life, Umma, Gemini Man
15/4: Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3, When the Bough Breaks, 8MM, Margot at the Wedding
Σειρές
1/4: Community seasons 1-6, Man Like Mobeen seasons 1-2
Ντοκιμαντέρ
2/4: Glimpses of a Future
15/4: Iwan the Terrible
Παιδικά
13/4: Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3: Game Over
15/4: Matilda
Anime
1/4: Tiger & Bunny –The Beginning, Tiger & Bunny – The Rising
9/4: Heaven Official’s Blessing season 1
15/4: GANTZ:O
Standup
2/4: Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Εξωτικές «γεύσεις»
Ιαπωνία: Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower, Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind, Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Λίβανος: White Noise, Legal Hash
Αίγυπτος: The Knight and the Princess, One Like It
Ινδία: Petta, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Thackeray, Jonaki, Njan Prakashan
Νότια Κορέα: Black Dog
Τουρκία: Dabbe: The Possession, Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn
Φιλιππίνες: Four Sisters Before the Wedding