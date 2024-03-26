Άσχημα νέα για όσους παρακολουθούν σειρές και ταινίες στο ελληνικό Netflix καθώς η εταιρεία αποφάσισε να διακόψει την προβολή ορισμένων απ’ αυτών. Για παράδειγμα η κωμική σειρά «Community» αποχωρεί από την πλατφόρμα την 1η Απριλίου. Αρχικά είχε προβληθεί στο αμερικανικό δίκτυο NBC από το 2009 έως 2014 αποκτώντας φανατικούς οπαδούς χάρη στο προχωρημένο, εντελώς meta, χιούμορ της.

Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα :

Ταινίες

1/4: Ghost Rider, Noah, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Coming to America, Mean Girls, Knocked Up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Dope, Freedom Writers, Scarface, The Kingdom, Dear Evan Hansen, Grindhouse: Death Proof

2/4: Lavender

3/4: Wolf

5/4: Day of the Dead: Bloodline

7/4: Scream

8/4: Win It All

10/4: School Life, Umma, Gemini Man

15/4: Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3, When the Bough Breaks, 8MM, Margot at the Wedding

Σειρές

1/4: Community seasons 1-6, Man Like Mobeen seasons 1-2

Ντοκιμαντέρ

2/4: Glimpses of a Future

15/4: Iwan the Terrible

Παιδικά

13/4: Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3: Game Over

15/4: Matilda

Anime

1/4: Tiger & Bunny –The Beginning, Tiger & Bunny – The Rising

9/4: Heaven Official’s Blessing season 1

15/4: GANTZ:O

Standup

2/4: Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Εξωτικές «γεύσεις»

Ιαπωνία: Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower, Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind, Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Λίβανος: White Noise, Legal Hash

Αίγυπτος: The Knight and the Princess, One Like It

Ινδία: Petta, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Thackeray, Jonaki, Njan Prakashan

Νότια Κορέα: Black Dog

Τουρκία: Dabbe: The Possession, Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn

Φιλιππίνες: Four Sisters Before the Wedding