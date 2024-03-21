Τρομακτικές λεπτομέρειες για το πως μια κοινή αισθητική επέμβαση με σκοπό τη θεραπεία της ημικρανίας επέφερε παράλυση, αποκάλυψε μια TikToker. Επέλεξε να κάνει ενέσεις μπότοξ και τελικά κατέληξε στα επείγοντα νοσοκομείου με παράλυτο το μισό πρόσωπο, ενώ κόντεψε να πεθάνει από το σάλιο που έτρεχε και δεν μπορούσε να καταπιεί.
«Κατέληξα να έχω μια σπάνια επιπλοκή», έγραψε η 36χρονη Alicia Hallock σε ανάρτηση στα social media, αφού έπεσαν τα βλέφαρά της, η όραση έγινε θολή και δεν μπορούσε σχεδόν να κουνήσει τους μύες στο πρόσωπο.
Παράλληλα, ο λαιμός της πρήστηκε, γέμισε βλέννα και δεν μπορούσε να καταπιεί, με αποτέλεσμα οι γιατροί να τοποθετήσουν έξι σωληνάκια και να χορηγήσουν ειδική φαρμακευτική αγωγή, με περισσότερα από 10 φάρμακα, ανέφερε η New York Post.
Νοσηλεύτηκε για 18 μέρες
Η κοπέλα λοιπόν, μεταφέρθηκε στη ΜΕΘ και νοσηλεύτηκε για 18 μέρες, ενώ οι γιατροί την παρακολουθούσαν στενά και έδωσαν αγωγή κατά της αλλαντίασης, αφού θεώρησαν ότι μπορούσε να υποτροπιάσει και να εμφανίσει τη συγκεκριμένη πάθηση.
Πλέον, η Alicia Hallock αναρρώνει σπίτι της και κάνει καθημερινές φυσιοθεραπείες, ώστε να επανέλθει, όμως θα χρειαστούν αρκετοί μήνες, μέχρι και ένας χρόνος, μέχρι να βρεθεί στην κατάσταση που ήταν πριν το μπότοξ.
@alihallock I was admitted to the hospital four days ago. But, it’s been a very scary 12 days to say the least. I ended up having a rare complication from my Botox injections for my migraines. It spread to muscles in my neck and now it’s created many issues. My eyelids are droopy, causing a lot of pressure, blurry vision, and dizziness. The muscles in my neck are essentially paralyzed so I can’t lift my own head. I have to wear a neck brace to help hold my head upright. I just kind of bobble around without it. It’s also caused dysphagia, which has been the scariest part of all this. I experienced a couple of days where I was choking on sips of water and even my own saliva. They gave me the botulism anti toxin that was sent here from the CDC, we’ll see how things look today and decide if they want to do a second dose or not. It won’t actually reverse aything that’s already bonded to the muscle, but it can prevent things from getting worse. They placed an NJ tube and started feeding me meds and nutrition through the feeding tube. It’s absolutely miserable, but it’s also been really helpful. I am absolutely miserable. I would rather do my lung surgery 5X over than ever walk through what I’m walking through now. This has been horrifying and scary, and completely defeating. There have been times when I’ve sobbed hysterically and told Brian, my mom, and my nurses, I don’t know how to walk through this. I don’t think I can. I am currently NPO because I’m having an incredibly difficult time swallowing still. I currently have two IV’s and they’re running all the things. Unfortunately, this can take weeks to months to wear off!😭 I just can’t wait to be on the other side of this, to see normally again, eat & drink regular food, and hold my own head up!! I will update as anything changes.♥️ #botoxformigraines #complication #botoxinjections ♬ original sound – alihallock