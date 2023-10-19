The head of the Athens-based Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), Nikos Vettas, on Thursday forecast Greek GDP growth at 2.4 percent for the current year and next year, 2024.

The first forecast is similar to the one cited by the Greek government, while the latter expects a 3-percent growth rate for 2024.

Additionally, Vettas expects the annual inflation rate in the country to reach 4.3 percent this year, easing to 2.6 percent in 2024. The Greek government’s draft budget forecasts inflation at 4 percent this year and 2.4 percent in 2024.

Vettas said an uncertain mood now affects the Greek economy, in the wake of the eruption of violence in the Middle East and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Conversely, he said the fact that the Greek economy continues to grow at rates faster than other European economies is a positive factor.