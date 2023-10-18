The president of the Food and Tourism Workers Giorgos Hotzoglou proceeded to the revelation that the problem of bed bugs that plagues French and other cities in Europe also made its appearance in Greece.

In fact, as he claimed the hotel was forced to close a wing to proceed with disinfection.

“Unfortunately we have an appearance of bed bugs,” he told Open tv. “A hotel in the seaside suburb of Attica was forced to close a wing in order to proceed with disinfestation. I don’t know how effective this is but among other problems now we have this as well. It is clear that some of our guests, mainly from France, brought the insects and unfortunately they also colonized the hotel”, said Mr. Hotzoglou.

“They have penetrated the matyresses”

As the president of the Food and Tourism workers underlined, “there is a big problem with mattresses in hotels. In the army we burned them, but I don’t know how a hotel with such a problem can handle it. They’ve gotten into the mattresses and it’s a cost to change a mattress in a room.”

As Mr. Hotzoglou notes, “large hotels periodically replace their mattresses. So far it’s a hotel that has a problem.”