IPTO restored to full operation the 400 kV Larissa – Larymna and 150 kV Schimatari – Agra Transmission Lines, which had suffered significant damage from the unprecedented floods in the area. According to the relevant announcement, the restoration was made “just a few weeks after the catastrophic storm “Daniel” that hit Thessaly”.

The Administrator prepared targeted geotechnical and static studies for the sections of the Transmission Lines that were affected and immediately completed the demanding restoration work, amounting to 500,000 euros.

As part of the work, IPTO’s technical teams built three new pylons and carried out repairs on an additional five, restoring the orderly operation of important high and extra high voltage transmission lines that pass through central Greece.

It is noted that throughout the restoration work, the operation of the Electricity Transmission System remained stable, as the area’s network is dense and alternative electrical roads were used to feed the distribution network.

Finally, ADMIE emphasizes in its announcement that, in the midst of a climate crisis, it is prioritizing the resilience of its infrastructure both at the level of prevention – by implementing an expanded program to renew critical equipment – and repairing damage as quickly as possible.